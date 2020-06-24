There’s a lot of talk about the French Revolution on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, and that’s due in part to a tweet by Sen. Lindsey Graham, who said that the results of elections from New York and Kentucky showed that “the French Revolution has now come to the Democratic Party.”

He’s not wrong, but New York Times editor Dan Salzstein took issue with Graham’s characterization of the French Revolution:

Trending

Here’s what he actually meant …

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dan SaltzsteinDemocratic partyFrench RevolutionLindsey Grahamreign of terror