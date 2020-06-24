There’s a lot of talk about the French Revolution on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, and that’s due in part to a tweet by Sen. Lindsey Graham, who said that the results of elections from New York and Kentucky showed that “the French Revolution has now come to the Democratic Party.”

It appears the French Revolution has now come to the Democratic Party based on initial primary results from New York and Kentucky. If you had any doubts about who is in charge of the Democratic Party ALL doubts should have been removed. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 24, 2020

@JoeBiden, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer are figureheads. There is a growing radical liberal movement which will eventually cast them aside. The real power rests with @AOC, the Squad and affiliated individuals/groups. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 24, 2020

Every elected Democrat in office, and every Democrat running for office, lives in fear of the mob and The Squad. The idea of working with President @realDonaldTrump to accomplish objectives to help America is a one way ticket to political exile. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 24, 2020

The Democrat Party will be held captive by the most radical political mob in modern American history. Their power and electoral success appears to be growing day by day. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 24, 2020

He’s not wrong, but New York Times editor Dan Salzstein took issue with Graham’s characterization of the French Revolution:

The French Revolution, you say? In which rising social and economic inequality led to a democratic overthrow of a monarchy and the establishment of a republic? That French Revolution? https://t.co/A4dSz6FAhh — Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) June 24, 2020

Who wants to tell him? — Wooskie (@Wooskie4) June 24, 2020

What happened next will blow your mind. https://t.co/I0HQUrr8eI — Sam Bowman (@s8mb) June 24, 2020

It was literally called the Reign of Terror, you buffoon. — neontaster (@neontaster) June 24, 2020

The media is going with the “ackshually the Reign of Terror was good” narrative https://t.co/gKEGiXv5dO — Aaron Bandler (@bandlersbanter) June 24, 2020

The same French Revolution where Jacobin nihilists guillotined tens of thousands of people including fellow revolutionaries and ended with their leaders being executed and the monarchy being restored https://t.co/fof6XVlTJY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 24, 2020

Also the one that quickly went off the rails and descended into the Terror, resulting in the deaths of thousands, imprisoning reformers like Lafayette and radicals like Thomas Paine, and ending up with a Napoleon as emperor within a matter of years. https://t.co/jBnJnj1zpl — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 24, 2020

Yes, that one. Where hundreds of priests, nuns, and monks who refused to abandon their faith were locked into ships by the "democratic" revolutionaries and allowed to starve to death. https://t.co/pr2mYON72T — William Newton ن (@wbdnewton) June 24, 2020

27,000 men, women, and children killed: about 17,000 were executed and 10,000 perished in prison Anyone suspected of anti-revolutionary activity was at risk, On one night in November 1793, 90 priests were slain.https://t.co/ZphHynU3Pi https://t.co/02ZtGQZbe8 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 24, 2020

Yes, that French Republic that lasted a grand total of seven years, went through three different regimes, and licensed the judicial murder of sixteen thousand men women and children. https://t.co/9BMyAGfmRP — Miles Smith IV (@IVMiles) June 24, 2020

I was going to have some kind of snarky dunk for this, but all I can think of with my jaw on the floor is that this is the kind of idiocy produced by the education system. https://t.co/t4wEiKg3fQ — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) June 24, 2020

You might want to read a book about the French Revolution that doesn't stop in the middle of 1792. https://t.co/vLYLgD6QvX — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 24, 2020

Someone only got a third of the way into the book https://t.co/8J8KT5FfFK — Chris Baker (@Zacnaloen) June 24, 2020

Alexa, what is a guillotine https://t.co/pcHpMEvxFZ — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 24, 2020

A revolution so pure it spawned its own death machine brand https://t.co/sly0HVd3MA — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 24, 2020

Brutally ripping innocent people limb from limb in the streets as people paraded around waving body parts in the air was actually beneficial in the long run… https://t.co/02ZtGQZbe8 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 24, 2020

The French Revolution which, despite ample justification for deposing the monarchy, resulted in unleashing of factional hatred, retributive slaughter, and decades of upheaval and instability. An outcome distinctly inferior to that of our American Revolution. The warning is apt. https://t.co/oXVWTYjnWm — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) June 24, 2020

Yes, the same peaceful revolution that spawned the Jacobin Club and the resulting Reign of Terror that resulted in many thousands being executed for simply holding different political views.

The same trajectory left-wing mob activists are now on. Burning, pillaging, sowing chaos — Tertium Quid (@TertiumQuid3) June 24, 2020

One would think they would the NYT would require a "deputy editor" to take history to learn the French Revolution brought in the "Reign of Terror" where thousands of innocents had their heads chopped off. https://t.co/3prKpNN8a9 — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) June 24, 2020

The smugness in utter historical ignorance, you say? https://t.co/GbB4Q38Ja2 — Kim Jong-unthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 24, 2020

From the same paper that brought you the 1619 Project brings you… the French Revolution: a musical comedy https://t.co/eI37L6w0AE — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 24, 2020

New York Times editor https://t.co/GALctlnI0D — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 24, 2020

Our education and media systems are entirely broken if someone this cartoonishly ignorant can rise to an editorial position at America’s “paper of record.” https://t.co/kc1rVdyYnz — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) June 24, 2020

The Deputy Editor of the Special Sections of the New York Times doesn't know (or doesn't care) what The Reign of Terror was. https://t.co/4NKptBks91 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 24, 2020

The NY Times is in good hands. https://t.co/CQLcz31V9E — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2020

This makes sense coming from a NY Times editor. His paper thinks the American Revolution was racist garbage and he thinks the reign of terror is exactly what we need right now. https://t.co/aV7uBelCbo — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 24, 2020

Here’s what he actually meant …

The replies here are… interesting. Yes, I am aware the French Revolution was a clusterf*ck and resulted in another emperor. My point was that the original metaphor is a mess. But the number of folks actually afraid of AOC and co. rounding them up and beheading them… Yikes. — Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) June 24, 2020

