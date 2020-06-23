We’ve asked in a couple of posts where the cable news networks’ big guns are while protesters are threatening violence in Lafayette Square, vandalizing St. John’s Church, and setting up their own D.C. “autonomous zone” like the one in Seattle, blocking off the street and pitching tents.

NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell probably thought she was safe going to the “Black House Autonomous Zone” in front of St. John’s Church in the middle of the day, but she was wrong, as a protester took off at full speed and would have attacked her if another, faster person hadn’t grabbed her from behind and talked him or her out of doing whatever it was he or she was trying to do.

Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton almost attacked: pic.twitter.com/Y1ph336GHI — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

And by their own base, no less. — Add your name (@corrcomm) June 23, 2020

While standing in the “Black House Autonomous Zone” NBC reporter @mitchellreports was almost just attacked. Her first reaction was to ask where the police were. pic.twitter.com/eWRI0cop8z — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 23, 2020

Hmm. @NBCNews has hired big, burly security guys to protect Andrea Mitchell as she does an interview in front of the White House to tell people about the "peaceful" protests. Will she mention that a "peaceful demonstator" tried to attack her? https://t.co/b9l7YzapMq — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) June 23, 2020

They weren't nearly attacked. The person in pink was just peacefully expressing love during the CHAZ/CHOP Summer of Love. — Don'tBeAJagoff 😑 (@Keljo1991) June 23, 2020

These are the people who think they deserve to be protected while the rest of us don’t and we are expected to fend for ourselves. Terrible attitude, like they are better than the rest of us. — Fefe Nero (@FiddlerNero) June 23, 2020

Don't worry they will cut the clip to make it look like it never happened and it is as safe and peaceful as can be, otherwise, their narrative goes up in smoke. Besides no one watches her show any way. — Nikki (@straighttalk69) June 23, 2020

The lack of awareness by the MSM is just delicious to behold. I can’t get enough of this comedy gold. — Rafterman (@Rafterman777) June 23, 2020

She's a leftist liar and this has a certain ironic justice. — Steve Kitcoff (@SoloVoc) June 23, 2020

But what the heck was that thing that tried to attack her? — Tom Jansen (@TJansen97) June 23, 2020

Those damned white supremacists they keep warning us about. — 365conservative (@365conservative) June 23, 2020

That security sucks. Tinker Bell could of dusted Rep. Norton real bad. — C-Dub (@Cdub470) June 23, 2020

This is scary. I’m glad they are okay. They will probably keep telling the public that these criminals are peaceful though. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) June 23, 2020

The social worker will be with you in 4-6 working days. — E_something, something (@bearcats03) June 23, 2020

Mostly peaceful attack — Brent (@Eyebooger) June 23, 2020

"Mostly peaceful" is the cover-all language now. — TheSavageBBP (@bbp_savage) June 23, 2020

So peaceful. — Engage Your Brain (@Brain_Pwr) June 23, 2020

Defund the police, the protests are peaceful, but I want my armed security guards next to me. — Paul LoNigro (@pvlonigro) June 23, 2020

While she is a useless and clueless tool, this should not have happened to her. Glad someone was there to protect her. — Jeff (@jetputt56) June 23, 2020

Is that thing attacking or running away? Crazy has been weaponized. — Middle America Media (@AmericaMediaNow) June 23, 2020

That is a rep from the new Minneapolis “police” dept. – Summer uniform — Jeff (@fixie2work1) June 23, 2020

It’s like giant sized Trans-Andrea Mitchell just tried to attack and eat regular sized Andrea Mitchell live on television. — Dawg Lawyer (@CorpsDawg) June 23, 2020

@mitchellreports I hope you can see the lunatics out there are truly lunatics. Imagine life as you just experienced with no police! — Miker (@Michael08310227) June 23, 2020

Look at that lunatic weirdo freak. That is who we are supposed to let take over our country? — Rusty Halberd (@rusty_halberd) June 23, 2020

Did that entitled b!tch really just have the gall to say "where's the police when you need them?" I hope they NEVER show up for the likes of her, fanning the flames of violent insurrection and 'defund the police' while lying through her teeth to her audience. — Katya ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TxBelleAnon) June 23, 2020

Guaranteed that bit of video never makes it to air.

