We’ve asked in a couple of posts where the cable news networks’ big guns are while protesters are threatening violence in Lafayette Square, vandalizing St. John’s Church, and setting up their own D.C. “autonomous zone” like the one in Seattle, blocking off the street and pitching tents.

NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell probably thought she was safe going to the “Black House Autonomous Zone” in front of St. John’s Church in the middle of the day, but she was wrong, as a protester took off at full speed and would have attacked her if another, faster person hadn’t grabbed her from behind and talked him or her out of doing whatever it was he or she was trying to do.

Guaranteed that bit of video never makes it to air.

