OK, so about the handcuffs … in its write-up Tuesday of Monday night’s ugly protests in Lafayette Square after vandals failed to topple the statue of Andrew Jackson, the Daily Caller says reporter Shelby Talcott was handcuffed “because she was behind the police line,” where cops had pulled her to safety after the mob saw she was recording.

Daily Caller Reporter @ShelbyTalcott Attacked, Surrounded By Protesters. Police Pull Her To Safety, Handcuff Her For Protection https://t.co/ajymunE8VL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2020

“They probably saved me from getting my ass beat,” Talcott said.

Dang, thanks for all of the messages. Tonight I was accused of being a cop and assaulted by protesters. I was pushed towards the police line where some officers grabbed me and pulled me to safety. I was handcuffed but not arrested, and they released me in a safe area. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 23, 2020

Here’s some video from Daily Caller’s field reporter:

Protesters harass my colleague @ShelbyTalcott and myself while reporting on the ground, they threatened to steal our phones and right after I stop recording they assaulted Shelby and attempted to steal her phone @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/WnETwRXyUW — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 23, 2020

The peaceful protesters. I am shocked. — Donna Dixon (@donna_ddixon) June 23, 2020

I hope she files a police report with @DCPoliceDept because these people clearly assaulted her. — Chadwick Redmayne (@BlueThunder2021) June 23, 2020

Carry firearms next time. — Tony Lima ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TonyLimaPOL) June 23, 2020

Makes you wonder if the media narrative will begin to change now that they are getting assaulted pretty much every day. I don't think I would be putting my female correspondents in harms way anymore either. — green21 (@green2119533367) June 23, 2020

This isnt happening to the mainstream media. They sit behind cameras and shake their head while street journalists get abused. — Average Joe (@dsphalen) June 23, 2020

As someone mentioned Monday night, where are White House correspondents Jim Acosta and Brian Karem? Don’t you think they’d like to be on the front lines for the story of the year? Or would they rather just complain about the seats in the Rose Garden not being the CDC-recommended distance apart?

The lacrosse helmet cracks me up. The woke suburban princesses have come to protest — Jucies_Mullet (@JuciesM) June 23, 2020

That cage is just a handle waiting to be grabbed — FukkistUppist (@Ploggles) June 23, 2020

You grab that facemask and put that progressive in the mud. — Juicy "Bubba" Wallace (@sp1coli1983) June 23, 2020

“Peaceful protest.” Also if you don’t want to be filmed protesting or rioting in public, don’t protest or riot in public. Super simple. If it’s news, it gets covered. Heaven forbid legacy media speak out for anyone that isn’t them 🙄 https://t.co/QBRaa7ul8z — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 23, 2020

It’s amazing, too, how all of the media watchdogs like Brian Stelter who get the vapors whenever President Trump “attacks” a news outlet never go to bat for these street reporters who are literally being attacked for trying to cover a news event.

People have been recording the protests from day 1. It is not ok to accost someone and try to stream their phone. If you don’t want to be photographed then stay home. — melody (@melody01058134) June 23, 2020

They are not protestors. They are part of a mob. They need to be dispersed when they pull this crap. — Richard J Werhle Jr 🇺🇸 (@rwerhle) June 23, 2020

