We’re not saying that the hall monitors at CNN told on Carpe Donktum for using their logo in his pro-Trump memes, like the one that the president retweeted the other day (and MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin clarified was not actually a CNN segment):

In any case, Donktum has been permanently suspended from Twitter for repeated copyright violations — or, more precisely, repeated complaints of copyright violations.

That’s what we thought.

Oh, and just to prove Twitter doesn’t stop at the American border, Katie Hopkins was recently permanently suspended as well:

