We’re not saying that the hall monitors at CNN told on Carpe Donktum for using their logo in his pro-Trump memes, like the one that the president retweeted the other day (and MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin clarified was not actually a CNN segment):

In any case, Donktum has been permanently suspended from Twitter for repeated copyright violations — or, more precisely, repeated complaints of copyright violations.

NEWS: Twitter has "permanently suspended" @CarpeDonktum, pro-Trump meme account behind the "manipulated media" CNN "racist baby" video that Trump shared Twitter says the account was axed due too "repeated" "valid copyright complaints," per spox to @ABC News pic.twitter.com/rJWlIBPijy — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) June 23, 2020

It’s because they don’t understand memes. He was block-reported endlessly for everything. https://t.co/19dcNemIrd — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 23, 2020

This is how you get @HawleyMO — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 23, 2020

A) Libs are just mad they can't meme. B) Libs are childish assholes who have no sense of humor and cannot tolerate anyone with opposing viewpoints. C) Twitter is a corrupt, dishonest left wing hack site.https://t.co/9xOicg17oO — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) June 23, 2020

I am sure that Twitter will enforce this policy fairly and equally. — Michael Watson (@watsonmd) June 24, 2020

We should organize a free speech "protest" and destroy some stuff at Twitter HQ — Ralph Kramden (@DovOxenberg) June 24, 2020

"Copyright complaints?"😆 Great, now that @CarpeDonktum is gone, Twitter is clear of any misuse of content! #ElectionYearHijinx — Duke Santoski (@unashamedusa) June 23, 2020

Battle space preparation. Trying to ice out the main voices on the right. — Salty Major (Weapons Grade NaCl) (@anccpt) June 23, 2020

So basically Acosta told on him! 😂🤣😂 — Zombi11 (@Zombi1110) June 24, 2020

Memes usually fall under fair use dont they? — /OLA (@moep_eins) June 23, 2020

I thought fair use allowed copyright materials to be used for comedic and educational purposes — The Leopard 🐆 (@TheLeopard11) June 24, 2020

That’s what we thought.

Something transformative is fair use. Memes are not valid copyright claims. — Doom Paul (@D00mPaul) June 23, 2020

Parody is fair use. — Cheapseats42 (@billyclydepuck) June 24, 2020

I guess @jack and @Twitter have never hear of the legal concept known as fair use… — Dawg Lawyer (@CorpsDawg) June 23, 2020

“Valid” is doing a lotta work there, fellas. — QuizzicalRepub (@QuizzicalRepub) June 23, 2020

Sorry @Twitter, but the US courts will probably disagree with your "valid copyright complaints" claim since everything he does is TRANSFORMATIVE, which means that everything he does falls under FAIR USE! I hope you enjoy the lawsuit and paying out tens of millions when you lose! — Jerry Chan (@JerryCh04254312) June 24, 2020

Are they kidding??? — Mackie (@omegavega1125) June 23, 2020

"Copyright complaints" as if anyone with a brain believes that. — John J. Bradshaw 🇺🇸 (@JohnBra29489888) June 23, 2020

This is election meddling. — Fluffernightmare (@Fluffernightma1) June 23, 2020

Twitter is systematically going after the most effective right-of-center voices. This is election tampering. — RoBere (@RobberBeren) June 23, 2020

If you were a real journalist you’d be asking why they are enforcing a rule they don’t on anyone else? Why are they interfering with a political election when CarpeDonktum is clearly a political account? But you won’t. — Political Junkie (@Sir_Politics00) June 23, 2020

Holy shit Twitter. You allow the Iranian Ayatollah to spew hate, DeBlasio to target Jews, Leftists to run amok with doxxing and insults, but a meme is a bridge too far? I'm fully supportive of Twitter just being shut down. What a crap company.@realDonaldTrump — Madison_Con (@Madison_con) June 23, 2020

Oh, and just to prove Twitter doesn’t stop at the American border, Katie Hopkins was recently permanently suspended as well:

Katie Hopkins permanently suspended from Twitter for violating its hateful conduct policy, the social media giant says https://t.co/qUSkmfn6FM — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 19, 2020

Genuinely shocked (though I suppose I shouldn’t be) to see Katie Hopkins dumped by Twitter. You don’t have to agree with her to defend her right to free speech. And apparently any amount of offensive bile is just fine so long as it comes from the left. — Roger Helmer (@RogerHelmerMEP) June 19, 2020

