Aside from the graffiti inside Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, that literally says “Kill Pigs,” there are barriers around the zone spray-painted with “No Police Zone.” People still seem to be relying on 911 when someone is shot, though, as when a 19-year-old was fatally shot over the weekend and another man injured among the festival-like atmosphere of CHOP.

A 17-year-old was shot this weekend, and the Seattle Police Department issued a statement confirming that the victim had been driven in a private vehicle to Harborview Medical Center, likely by CHOP medics. Seattle police say the victim “declined to speak with detectives.” They also reiterated that they do respond to 911 calls from the CHOP zone, and “officers will attempt to coordinate contact with victims and witnesses outside the protest zone.”

17-year-old shot near Cal Anderson park, detectives investigating.https://t.co/BdVps0A3wm — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 22, 2020

If CHOP is both autonomous and cop-free, why are people still calling 911?

“Delete that f**king s**t!” Check out this video that recorded the shooting:

.@ShawnGui_ was recording a livestream during the CHAZ shooting tonight. Afterward, a man interrogated him and stole his phone, demanding the footage be deleted. He didn't know the camera was still recording. This is what was captured: https://t.co/pAWm0CyxFB pic.twitter.com/yLhUKRdjyo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 22, 2020

Awesome! Finally utopia is manifesting. What great, dear leaders in this region. — Angus Mann Blackwylde (@angusblackwylde) June 22, 2020

Could you start numbering these incidents? It will make it easier whether your tweet is about a new incident or an earlier one. I will recommend numbering as SoL #1, SoL #2 etc. SoL stands for “Summer Of Love” by the way. Courtesy of @MayorJenny — Affret Shekt (@AffretShekt) June 22, 2020

I know our peace officers willingly go to help, but I think they should stop responding to all calls for help. Let the autonomous zone devolve into anarchy until they’re begging for the police to return! — Margie Johnson (@HealthCoachMJ) June 22, 2020

Article says the 17 yr old victim declined to speak with the detectives. Seems even after getting injured they still don't want help so let them back into CHOP to continue destroying themselves. Won't be many left if they keep this up. — Diana Stephens (@motherofthebros) June 22, 2020

What is our current unofficial shooting count within CHAZ/CHOP? — Alex Hoover (@SteelHoover) June 22, 2020

Police said they received reports of a possible second victim, so we think we’re up to … four?

It was a peaceful shooting though, right? — Grant Reynolds (@grantr44) June 22, 2020

Can't wait to hear Jenny Dumpster twist herself into a pretzel on this one. — 🔯Ron Green🔯 (@RonGree31581712) June 22, 2020

Seattle PD has jurisdiction in a foreign country? — Holly Briden (@HollyBriden) June 22, 2020

They are allowed access to the DMZ formerly known as Cal Anderson Park. — Raz, Invincible Sovereign King (@of_chaz) June 22, 2020

Is there a petition or something we can sign in favor of police and against that zone? I understand a bunch of people want to hang out there and do whatever. But a bunch of people don't. — Dr.Drap (@DrDrapa) June 22, 2020

Probably not. That was under the old model of government. Now the news media gets funded to spin what you should want and elect politicians willing to defy common sense and do what they are told by their handlers. Lunacy. — Thomas (@tsully331) June 22, 2020

For their safety the ARMED, TRAINED police and fire personnel do NOT enter CHOP….

But it’s OK for me to live here completely vulnerable and unaided? — M (@mellend2013) June 22, 2020

CHAZ special investigative unit is on it – no need for tax payer funded resources to get involved. — randy berry (@RBtw33ts) June 22, 2020

Friendly reminder that CHOP has a higher crime rate per capita than anywhere in the world. — travis hopkins (@red2green0) June 22, 2020

That's 3rd world countries for ya😁 — Lance (@Lance71620852) June 22, 2020

CHOP CHOP mayor. It’s looking more like the Summer of Sam in CHAZ. — Raul G (@UCOilers17) June 22, 2020

We’re old enough to get that … bravo.

Summer of L❤ve — Dianna J Green (@mommadoll62) June 22, 2020

Looks like a job for the community police to handle! — Michael Scott (@RealScottMickey) June 22, 2020

this makes 3 in less than 72 hours… — buddhastalin13 (@buddhastalin13) June 22, 2020

CHOP needs expanded background checks NOW! — Regs (@r3gulations) June 22, 2020

I was told it was a peaceful love-feast type of place. That's what my travel agent told me when I booked my vacation there. I wonder if I can cancel my trip? 🤔 — Shelver McLauren (@ShelverMcLauren) June 22, 2020

Call in the social workers. — 🇺🇸 Deplorable Patriot 🇺🇸 (@FeelsGoodMan45) June 22, 2020

And have they set up night classes yet? We remember hearing something about defunding the police and using the money for night classes.

