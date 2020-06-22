As Twitchy reported, “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling was first canceled last December when she used the hashtag #IStandWithMaya, Maya being a British woman who lost her job over controversial social media posts expressing things like, “There are two sexes, male and female.” She declined an offer from GLAAD to set up meetings with members of the trans community, though, as she didn’t see the need to be re-educated.

Then Rowling was canceled again earlier this month when she again tweeted that she’d march with members of the trans community to protect their rights, but she just had to be a TERF — a trans-exclusionary radical feminist, or a woman who believes that women are women.

A lot of people believed it was hateful to say so. Some clients of Rowling’s literary agency thought it was hateful and demanded that the agency issue a statement or something to show support for trans people, but when the agency refused to get into the re-education business, the writers left.

So much for Fox Fisher, Drew Davies, and Ugla Stefanía Kristjönudóttir Jónsdóttir.

The Guardian reports:

In its response, the Blair Partnership said it took pride in the diversity of views represented by their authors but it could not compromise on the “fundamental freedom” of allowing authors the right to express their thoughts and beliefs.

A spokeswoman said it would always champion diverse voices and believe in freedom of speech for all but it was not willing to have staff “re-educated” to meet the demands of a small group of clients.

Nice.

Trending

Rowling has made the agency enough money to let her tweet what she wants … and even that’s barely controversial except to the most militant activists.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: j.k. rowlingliterary agencyre-educateTERFtrans activists