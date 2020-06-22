As Twitchy reported, “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling was first canceled last December when she used the hashtag #IStandWithMaya, Maya being a British woman who lost her job over controversial social media posts expressing things like, “There are two sexes, male and female.” She declined an offer from GLAAD to set up meetings with members of the trans community, though, as she didn’t see the need to be re-educated.

Then Rowling was canceled again earlier this month when she again tweeted that she’d march with members of the trans community to protect their rights, but she just had to be a TERF — a trans-exclusionary radical feminist, or a woman who believes that women are women.

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

A lot of people believed it was hateful to say so. Some clients of Rowling’s literary agency thought it was hateful and demanded that the agency issue a statement or something to show support for trans people, but when the agency refused to get into the re-education business, the writers left.

Exc: Authors quit JK Rowling's literary agency after company declined to issue a statement of support for transgender rights and pledge action. The agency says it is not willing to have staff “re-educated” to meet the demands of a small group of clients. https://t.co/VbY1dcQ0xP — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) June 22, 2020

So much for Fox Fisher, Drew Davies, and Ugla Stefanía Kristjönudóttir Jónsdóttir.

Well best of luck to 'em https://t.co/lkBZxLUnnc — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 22, 2020

The Guardian reports:

In its response, the Blair Partnership said it took pride in the diversity of views represented by their authors but it could not compromise on the “fundamental freedom” of allowing authors the right to express their thoughts and beliefs. A spokeswoman said it would always champion diverse voices and believe in freedom of speech for all but it was not willing to have staff “re-educated” to meet the demands of a small group of clients.

Nice.

Now this is what adulting looks like..saying no to entitled bullies who threaten you comply with their demands. https://t.co/cvzvwQlies — Steve Kelly (@Skelly363) June 22, 2020

If only most corporate entities had the sack to stand up to crybullies. https://t.co/ZOnGtF6YYp — SILAWZ (@stucknLAwzmbies) June 22, 2020

These types are a strategic manual for certain types of political action https://t.co/OaVX2JKAih — JokerMakeupJacobite (@ClwnPrncCharlie) June 22, 2020

Heavy irony that the departing authors demand support for free speech for trans movement yet deny @jk_rowling the right to express her opinion https://t.co/zViTCjFG8M — Donald MacKenzie (@dmck52) June 22, 2020

Let’s hope showing backbone will be contagious. https://t.co/GW52oeZy2P — Andrew Allen (@_AndrewAllen) June 22, 2020

This could end up being a good litmus test for what happens when you say "You wanna quit? Fine. Buh bye." I know JKR is an easy cash cow to bet on, but I still predict that rage like this can be waited out by most places. https://t.co/6jxg0lP08X — neontaster (@neontaster) June 22, 2020

All credit to JK Rowling’s literary agency @TBP_agency for not giving into the mob. Send them some love so they know they are representing the vast majority of sensible people who value the right to free speech. https://t.co/PRoqd3fegu — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) June 22, 2020

Actual quote from the authors who quit: “Freedom of speech can only be upheld if the structural inequalities that hinder equal opportunities for underrepresented groups are challenged and changed.” Shut down opinion until my political platform is enacted = madness. https://t.co/sjU7YsnLib — Steven Edginton (@StevenEdginton) June 22, 2020

"Freedom of speech can only be upheld if the structural inequalities that hinder equal opportunities for underrepresented groups are challenged and changed.” Yeah… that's not how free speech works. https://t.co/edntUhSQxE — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 22, 2020

“To reiterate, we believe in freedom of speech for all; these clients have decided to leave because we did not meet their demands to be re-educated to their point of view. We respect their right to pursue what they feel is the correct course of action.” https://t.co/Lqup2B0egl — Rosie Swash (@rosieswash) June 22, 2020

Exactly how you treat the mob. Show them the door. https://t.co/RAMk86zYnA — Nick Cole (@RealNickCole) June 22, 2020

Bravo! The number of businesses who’ve given in to the vocal minority and politicised themselves in the process in recent weeks has been very concerning. Well done to JK’s agency for taking a stand 👏👏👏 https://t.co/qeBQUfqT8k — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) June 22, 2020

A pushback against unknown authors unhappy to share an agency with JK Rowling, one or the most commercially successful writers of all time. https://t.co/hDQPn1q25r — Bojan Pancevski (@bopanc) June 22, 2020

Four writers you’ve never heard of try to bully the agency of the most successful writer in the world, with predictable results https://t.co/GIyOYuGg8n — Stephen West (@Stephenwest) June 22, 2020

Good for them for standing up to the leftist thought police. Though that's a bit easier to do when you represent the world's bestselling author. H/t @justkarl. https://t.co/TzxOaG52kf — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 22, 2020

How not to get canceled: Step 1: Write the most valuable book franchise in history, worth more than the rest of your agency’s literary output combined. There is no Step 2. https://t.co/NcxsZnnFOW — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) June 22, 2020

Rowling has made the agency enough money to let her tweet what she wants … and even that’s barely controversial except to the most militant activists.

