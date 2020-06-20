Here’s a great clip that we assume is out of Tulsa Saturday as a Hispanic man tries to sell Trump T-shirts and memorabilia. A skinny white protester tries to challenge him on where he’s from, to which he responds, “America, all the way.”

Then he decides to ask another white liberal for reparations for being oppressed but ends up empty-handed.

White BLM supporter tells Hispanic Trump that he is oppressed, so the Trump supporters asks for reparations pic.twitter.com/DsriVLWbAP — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020

This dude is boss. "Give me my reparations" — Vladimir Kavoun (@vladimir_kavoun) June 20, 2020

This is excellent!!! — Ryan McGivern (@ryan_mcgivern) June 20, 2020

LOVE this guy! — Christine Muro Chirrick (@ChirrickMuro) June 20, 2020

Not all heroes wear capes ! This dude rocks ! — 🇺🇲 Chris 🇺🇲 (@PAPatriotChris) June 20, 2020

Love it! Hilarious, entertaining & beyond EPIC!! 🇺🇸💪 — DrSteph (@DrStephanie15) June 20, 2020

Babies Live Matter! — FlipIllinoisRed2020 (@GodBlessTheUS20) June 20, 2020

Best thing on Twitter today so far, that I've seen. — Sean Wilson (@Connectionary) June 20, 2020

I love this guy — justin🇺🇸 (@Marka_Ragnos_) June 20, 2020

Cashapp or venmo baby! 😂 — lynn1066 (@llw1066) June 20, 2020

The white guy is actually seriously considering giving him reparations too 😂 — SC (@Bongweenie_) June 20, 2020

That’s real action there 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆 — Lawrence Harris 🇺🇸 (@larharris55) June 20, 2020

That was awesome. This could be a TV show. — Warlord Ron #MAGA (@Ron32082) June 20, 2020

Tune in to the next episode of: When Virtue Signaling Turns Real! — The Taste of an Aristocrat's Blood (@jbhdva) June 20, 2020

Yep, the left FULLY supports reparations as long as they can pay it with someone ELSE'S money. 🙄 — The Dunadan (@TDunadan) June 20, 2020

😂😂😂 love that guy! — Pleasedtotweetyou (@Pleasedtotweet1) June 20, 2020

Haha guy In the hat at the end "damn punk" — Adam Johnson (@AdamJ_COYS) June 20, 2020

Cancel syrup, walk with a sign, shine some shoes, take a knee–anything that doesn't involve any actual sacrifice OR any actual improvements in the every day lives of Black people. That's what the woke crowd is all about. — I. Dindu Nuffin (@statsDude) June 20, 2020

The man wearing a cardboard sign could not give anyone the time of day much less reparations, he is just there to add levity #4MoreYears #POTUS45 — farming trees (@FarmingTrees) June 20, 2020

This is amazing. — Andy de Faoite 🇮🇪 (@Andy_de_Faoite) June 20, 2020

These lefty types know that their whole reparations rhetoric is nothing but a gimmick! That’s why they can’t walk the walk. Too much talking from these charlatans. — Edgar Salas (@esalsas) June 20, 2020

One thing I did notice here is the Bleeding heart wasn’t be roughed up or kicked out by the Trump supporters. Hmmm what does it say about the difference between us and them? — Mark (@Mark_Kalet) June 20, 2020

Soy dude got red pilled and he knows it. — Billy Quan (@BillyQuan10) June 20, 2020

We wonder if every black person in Seattle’s CHOP got their $10 from a white person?

Related: