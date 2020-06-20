Here’s a great clip that we assume is out of Tulsa Saturday as a Hispanic man tries to sell Trump T-shirts and memorabilia. A skinny white protester tries to challenge him on where he’s from, to which he responds, “America, all the way.”

Then he decides to ask another white liberal for reparations for being oppressed but ends up empty-handed.

Trending

We wonder if every black person in Seattle’s CHOP got their $10 from a white person?

