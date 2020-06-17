The New York Times is presenting “eight stories about queer power and defiance” in honor of Pride Month, but Andrew Sullivan and a lot of others are calling fake news on the Times’ reporting that it was trans women of color who kicked off the 1969 Stonewall riots.

"We are reminded that the Stonewall liberation was led by trans women of color." This is patently untrue. It has always been untrue. Does the NYT have fact-checkers? Or is the "narrative" more important than reality?https://t.co/EZdR1ZUCwl — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 17, 2020

Is the narrative more important than reality?

I think the NYT answered the last question unequivocally with the 1619 Project. — Dave (@rthonbwooster) June 17, 2020

The 1969 Project. — Spuds McKenzie (@AyeRishPirate) June 17, 2020

That last bit you said… — Steven Attenweiler (@AttenweilerST) June 17, 2020

The narrative is more important than reality. — Nate C. (@natecooley) June 17, 2020

Narrative Uber Alles. — Steve Elshoff (@selshoff) June 17, 2020

For sure narrative. — Jordan Newland (@JordanNewland1) June 17, 2020

They just go with the narrative du jour .. completely devaluing any journalistic integrity — Annie-Lou (@misslouise1) June 17, 2020

Narrative IS the new reality, as you no doubt know all too well. It is all narrative, which is just an expression of the infinite-layered Postmodern power/oppression dynamics. — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) June 17, 2020

As a white gay man, it's been amazing how fast we've gone from a starring role in the movement for human rights & equality, to being considered the worst thing ever. We're basically cancelled. "Pride Month" is now "Queer POC Pride Month". — Philippus Arabus (@PhilippusArabus) June 17, 2020

Look at how the leftist media treated presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, with story after story being published about how he was the wrong kind of gay: a white, married, church-going man who was able to come out when it was convenient for him. He didn’t really live the queer experience, or so the narrative went.

Marsha P Johnson is the transgender black women they claim "threw the first shoe". She was interviewed for oral history on Stonewall and she stated she got there after it ended. So this lie isn't due to her dishonesty but those of her supporters. — Karen (@thetruthhurt107) June 17, 2020

And by deliberately deceptive documentarians. — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 17, 2020

Andrew, you know I agree with you on this one. Neither Marsha nor Sylvia were there, and Miss Major, who was, and would have been a witness, never tried to rewrite history. I was there, on the periphery, and all I saw were little gay boys. — Dana Beyer (@DanaBeyerMD) June 17, 2020

The people who swallowed the 1619 project aren't going to care. Revisionist history serves the purposes of the here and now. "Progress" — Dunn Fumble (@artyoan) June 17, 2020

By chance, the remarkable @FredSargeant is pretty vocal about this. Still, even if he WAS THERE, he is being argued with. The statue topplers love toppling reality as well. — La Plunking Otter (@PlunkingOtter) June 17, 2020

People repeat this all the time. — VargasDouble (@VargasDouble) June 17, 2020

It doesn't matter if they're factually right, as long as they're morally right — Francis Sims (@Mr_SimCity) June 17, 2020

Exactly — and the New York Times decided in this case it was better to be morally right.

Those who control the past, control the present; those who control the present, control the future — Rangers77 (@Rangers774) June 17, 2020

Related: