The New York Times is presenting “eight stories about queer power and defiance” in honor of Pride Month, but Andrew Sullivan and a lot of others are calling fake news on the Times’ reporting that it was trans women of color who kicked off the 1969 Stonewall riots.

Is the narrative more important than reality?

Trending

Look at how the leftist media treated presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, with story after story being published about how he was the wrong kind of gay: a white, married, church-going man who was able to come out when it was convenient for him. He didn’t really live the queer experience, or so the narrative went.

Exactly — and the New York Times decided in this case it was better to be morally right.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: andrew sullivanblackfact checkersnarrativePride MonthStonewalltrans