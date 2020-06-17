As Twitchy reported earlier, an Atlanta cop who shot and killed a man who stole a Taser and seemingly threatened him with it will be charged with felony murder and 10 other counts, according to the Fulton County district attorney.

We’ve been hearing ever since that police in Atlanta are making their displeasure with that charge known:

Word is the Georgia Bureau of Investigation didn’t even know District Attorney Paul Howard was going to hold a press conference to announce the charges:

