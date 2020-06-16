It seems people have had no problem toppling statues, or cutting off their heads in some cases. We even had a professor on Twitter give detailed instructions on how the Washington Monument could be pulled over. But it looks like Popular Mechanics wanted to get in on the fun and decided to ask some scientists the best way to bring down racist statues using science.

“Should you happen to find yourself near a statue that you decide you no longer like, we asked scientists for the best, safest ways to bring it to the ground…” https://t.co/fMFP8Y54Rx pic.twitter.com/UJs6bB0NHO — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) June 16, 2020

Say you don’t have a large enough team to use the brute physical approach; try this recipe:

Maybe you’re operating with an even smaller team—or, bless your soul, toppling the statue all by yourself. In that case, your best bet is melting the damn thing. So let’s make a thermite reaction. “The formula is very simple,” says Chris Harrison, a chemistry professor at San Diego State University. “It’s 3:1 by mass of rust and aluminum powder. You mix those together and use a piece of magnesium to use as a high temperature fuse. And if you don’t have one, you could use a sparkler.”

Looting and civilizational destruction done *scientifically* makes it so much better, doesn't it? Next: 97 percent of scientists agree we have to burn America to the ground. https://t.co/DBalP76s70 — Ben Boychuk (@benboychuk) June 16, 2020

Definitely not the Popular Mechanics of yesteryear that had guest writers like Buzz Aldrin. How lame. — Atane Ofiaja (@atane) June 16, 2020

I used to love it growing up. Wtf. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) June 16, 2020

This can't possibly be real. What. — Bill Trammel (@trammel) June 16, 2020

After many years I cancelled my subscription to PM. The liberals gradually destroyed it with way too much popular and way to little mechanics — Dillon (@000Dillon000) June 16, 2020

Unsurprising given the author – he is a "historian of anti fascism in sport." Naturally.https://t.co/roKx56h9s4 pic.twitter.com/K6kyJwG8yO — The Ends (@TheEnds2020) June 16, 2020

People say the Founding Fathers are next, but how long until statues of Biblical heroes like Moses, Elijah, or St. Paul go for bigotry and homophobia also?

And ANTIFA cites Eisenhower, but Ike named Robert E. Lee as one of his heroes. So I guess he's also on the chopping block. — Nick (@kamster999) June 16, 2020

I mean, churches and synagogues are already being desecrated. It's an obvious next step that just being able to see them from the public area, even if they are on private property, is an offense that cannot be tolerated by the Left. — Nick (@kamster999) June 16, 2020

Remember… Social justice extremism isn't a thing. These people have no power. It is just a few kids on a couple of campuses. — Yancy (@yancypart2) June 16, 2020

* * *

Update:

The very scientific March for Science thought its followers would be interested in these tips:

We thought you might find these practical science-based tips helpful 😉 https://t.co/yDYrq2xyh4 — March for Science (@MarchForScience) June 16, 2020

I look forward to Popular Mechanics putting together a primer on how to make a Molotov cocktail https://t.co/Re2VkHeJSN — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 17, 2020

