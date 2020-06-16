NBC 7 in San Diego is reporting that a San Diego Gas and Electric employee was fired after a stranger posted to Twitter a photo of the man making the white power symbol with his hand while in a company truck. Emmanuel Cafferty says he was just cracking his knuckles, but he was suspended and a few days later, fired.

A former SDG&E employee was fired after a stranger posted a picture of him on Twitter accusing him of making a white power sign with his hand. https://t.co/5Re9QjcIV6 — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) June 16, 2020

This story is amazing and frightening:

It all started about two weeks ago near a Black Lives Matter rally in Poway when Emmanuel Cafferty, a San Diego Gas and Electric employee, encountered a stranger on the roadway. The stranger followed Cafferty and took a picture of him as his arm hung out the window of his company truck. The picture made the rounds on Twitter accompanied by a claim Cafferty was making a “white power” hand gesture made popular by white supremacists groups. … NBC 7 spoke to the man who originally posted the picture on Twitter. He has since deleted his account and said he may have gotten “spun up” about the interaction and misinterpreted it. He says he never intended for Cafferty to lose his job.

Ah, well, if he never intended to cost the man his job by posting a photo on Twitter then everything’s OK.

How did we get here? 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Da92K2pZYh — ⋇ Petite Nicoco ⋇ (@PetiteNicoco) June 16, 2020

The madness will continue until there are consequences for it. — oregano (@chucktownregs) June 16, 2020

This won't end well, for any of us — Stanley D. Kruger (@sherpalou) June 16, 2020

I tend to avoid "slippery slope" as an argument, but this had had some high-grade synthetic lubricant applied in large quantities for quite some time. — Steve Williams (@swilliams909) June 16, 2020

The society needs to collapse. — whiskeyboohajideen (@whiskyboogboi) June 16, 2020

Mob rule — scottdharris (@scottdharris1) June 16, 2020

Some people actually do crack their knuckles like that. — Earthworm Jimbo (@erthwjim) June 16, 2020

Me, I'm some people. — Rooftop Angel (@AngelofRNGesus) June 16, 2020

I injured my index finger and do that to stretch the ligaments all the time. — Charles McCarthy (@BigCharlieMack) June 16, 2020

Workplace discrimination against knuckle cracking. — Paradox of Value (@paradoxofvalue1) June 16, 2020

"Welcome to 2020, I would list all of the rules here, but there too many and most of them are made up as we go, so just be prepared to be punished for something." — Kevin (@amistakeplusk11) June 16, 2020

So… will the wannabe totalitarian who took that pic lose their job as reciprocity? — Edward Chang (@Edward_Chang_8) June 16, 2020

This seriously isn't actually a satire article? — Tim Hoffman (@thesweetlycool) June 16, 2020

This is so damn stupid. It's a perfectly common resting gesture. I saw Seth Meyers make a passive OK sign like three times during an interview with someone (now I can't remember who) just two days ago and almost posted a frame grab at the time. — Franklin Harris (@FranklinH3000) June 16, 2020

If you don't check the fanatics who want to burn the witches and put big red letters on your shirts, this is what you get. — Eric Pratch (@EricPratch13) June 16, 2020

Always bet on stupidity. — Gentleman Jon 🇺🇸 (@GentlemanJonD) June 16, 2020

Getting a minority fired for nothing is super woke — Pete (@RePete07) June 16, 2020

Snowflake aneurysms. — What even are names? (@bradleycgibbs) June 16, 2020

Clown World 🤡 — Paul Petratos (@paulpetratos) June 16, 2020

We’d love to say that the company performed an investigation and gave the man his job back, but apparently not: “We conducted a good faith and thorough investigation that included gathering relevant information and multiple interviews, and took appropriate action.”

