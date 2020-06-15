We know it, the media knows it and can’t hide it anymore, politicians like Bill de Blasio think they can keep the charade going, but the COVID-19 lockdown is over, and it ended when scientists and health care professionals decided massive protests were OK because “white supremacy is a lethal public health issue” too.” Quite literally, the mask slipped, and it was clear that science wasn’t guiding the coronavirus lockdowns at all. New rules came down: Social gatherings were limited to 12 people, but protests were limited to 100 people, and those limits weren’t enforced at all.

CBS New York reporter Ali Bauman noted that today is the 19th consecutive day of protests in New York City.

Monday is the 19th consecutive day of protests in NYC @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/YcGIGBRPH9 — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) June 15, 2020

These people need lives. https://t.co/lnZ7pfyjAP — Make America Free Again (@BrokenBillsFan_) June 15, 2020

They are literally protesting because black people are being killed. https://t.co/Ql6zZBBKQX — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) June 16, 2020

But the coronavirus!

The virus, which we were told affects communities of color disproportionately as well as the elderly, does not care. https://t.co/84OktOdKOV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 16, 2020

COVID-19 infects communities of color more in urban areas. There is data that proves this from the cdc. Please square that with these protests supposedly saving black lives. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 16, 2020

They’re killing grandma — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 16, 2020

Grandmother killers — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 16, 2020

So it's okay now to kill Granny? — Jerry S (@jerrycsfla) June 16, 2020

Why do privileged white liberals hate old people? — Modgi (@RobertsModgi) June 16, 2020

so, you'll kill everyone's grandmas over this? — xMarks (@xMarks96091955) June 16, 2020

WHAT ABOUT THE VIRUS — WKRP in Cincinnatus (@WC_Fox) June 16, 2020

I know right? Covid is like Santa Claus. It knows who is outside for honorable reasons and who is outside because they are evil grandma killers from the Ozarks. — ConservatishInSeattle 😷 (@PaperPlateMask3) June 16, 2020

Sorry but the virus doesn't care — Dred (@Dred_44) June 16, 2020

The woke forcefield that is produced when protesting for virtuous causes will protect them from Corona. — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) June 16, 2020

Pandemic is over! — ThisIsFine (@Banished2Boca) June 15, 2020

How many black people are being killed, and by whom, and for what reason(s)? Take your time. — Fed Dept of No Sh*t (@NoShitDept) June 16, 2020

So many empty basements and barista stations… — Mole Hill Autonomous Zone (falcon) – ✝ 🇺🇸 ☕ (@anagilefalcon) June 16, 2020

Meanwhile, retail establishments still aren’t allowed to re-open for in-store sales. Infuriating. — Underneath It All (@DBcyn) June 15, 2020

Welding the gates closed at playgrounds though. — Kyle Herrington (@dirtytwoseamer) June 15, 2020

If citizens can ignore regulations to protest, perhaps businesses should do the same. After all, they would be protesting, would they not? — G. Robert (@G_Robert_M) June 15, 2020

COVID-19 was boring anyway. — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) June 15, 2020

We’re old enough to remember when reopening your hair salon would get you seven days in jail … and now we’re going on Day 20 of protests.

