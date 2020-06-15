We know it, the media knows it and can’t hide it anymore, politicians like Bill de Blasio think they can keep the charade going, but the COVID-19 lockdown is over, and it ended when scientists and health care professionals decided massive protests were OK because “white supremacy is a lethal public health issue” too.” Quite literally, the mask slipped, and it was clear that science wasn’t guiding the coronavirus lockdowns at all. New rules came down: Social gatherings were limited to 12 people, but protests were limited to 100 people, and those limits weren’t enforced at all.

CBS New York reporter Ali Bauman noted that today is the 19th consecutive day of protests in New York City.

But the coronavirus!

We’re old enough to remember when reopening your hair salon would get you seven days in jail … and now we’re going on Day 20 of protests.

