Another name for the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ, is simply “Free Capitol Hill.” Several blocks have been taken over by radicals and it’s now a paradise run by the people, for the people; they even repainted the abandoned precinct to read “people” instead of “police.”

People inside are learning what’s being tolerated and what’s not; a video the other day showed the zone’s warlord and his crew getting physical with a graffiti artist doing his thing. And now a video shows a man yelling, “I’m a free citizen of the autonomous zone” as he’s held down by two men, one in traditional Antifa gear.

“the autonomous zone has the right to reject you” A citizen of #CHAZ yells at a street preacher being held down by Antifa As he screams “I am free citizen!” While they pry his speaker from his hands And chokehold him at one point face down like George Floyd (video below) pic.twitter.com/a1pry438jA — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) June 13, 2020

Once the occupiers realized they (a group of men) were choking a man facedown on the street They quickly disbursed Definitely unhinged but this is what community policing looks like The young man in the dreadlocks was actually helping deescalate situation pic.twitter.com/vknjjvmteC — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) June 13, 2020

I can’t wait for the first public trial! pic.twitter.com/rKt7o7M81Y — Cindy (@Peaknoy) June 13, 2020

“I KNOW MY RIGHTS!!” — doomsday jesus (@TheBreckening) June 13, 2020

I hope this goes on forever. This is better than anything on Netflix. It's like Joe Exotic and the Walking Dead had a baby. — Robert Whaley🇺🇲 (@RobW4420) June 13, 2020

Seriously, I feel like I am watching a live feed of a day camp for the mentally ill. — Courtney Hurst (@Courtney_Hearst) June 13, 2020

Police brutality at CHAZghanistan. — Samantha Jones (@Samantha_J9) June 13, 2020

Policing isn’t as easy as they thought is it — Dre (@dre_n_ty) June 13, 2020

People should start a protest and set up their own community within CHAZ to show how a community should really live! — basher_delete (@basher_delete) June 13, 2020

Chaos Theory and Law of Entropy as they pertain to societal systems, in real life, in fast motion. For those who have eyes, let them see … — EOTWAWKI (@Linda06770) June 13, 2020

It hasn't occurred to them that societies are diverse. — Kurt Tazelaar (@KurtTazelaar) June 13, 2020

@AdamCrigler @Timcast Looks like they've begun deportations from CHAZ along with similar tactics used on George Floyd as methods to restrain. — Benjamin Franklin's Nutsack (@BenjaminNutsack) June 13, 2020

I guess he didn't request the conch shell properly — Michael Brown (@mrb137) June 13, 2020

“Block party” & “summer of love” according to the mayor. — Kalah Love (@KalahD) June 13, 2020

So peaceful. So accepting. — 🇺🇸 Bob’s Wife 🇺🇸 (@ANABELLEIAN) June 13, 2020

Wow! I just can’t believe there’s no free speech in #CHAZ 🙄 — Hannah Grace (@HannahG77131800) June 13, 2020

Sign me up for this utopia where freedom of expression & tolerance of others is sacred. 🤔 — UKForUSA (@UKForUSA) June 13, 2020

I don't think any remotely decent person can be happy to see this going on. I'm glad to see a few of them are in the crowd. I hope the man files an assault report against them. — Cat Cat 73 (@CatCas2016) June 13, 2020

With whom, though?

That did not take long. It's going to get worse before it gets better unfortunately — Robin (@robin66834742) June 13, 2020

So less than a week in a small neighborhood and already have a case of police brutality. That means CHAZ has a higher rate than most city precincts. — Arlen Strader (@royarlen) June 13, 2020

The left can never hide their hypocrisy. — Jaycen Slaght (@JaycenSlaght) June 13, 2020

Ohhh the irony is thick here. — Russian🐐Scapegoat (@anonymityone) June 13, 2020

No mechanism for dealing with mental health other than restraint and expulsion. No food, no supplies. I give it a couple more days before the appeal of mom's basement returns. — Scott Parker (@scottpa23651286) June 13, 2020

We have to, as a society, protect the vulnerable. The mayors should be held accountable for allowing this to happen. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 13, 2020

Yeah…. anyone who declares citizenship of Chaz should be stripped of their US citizenship. — Kingdom Chaser (@KingdomChaser77) June 13, 2020

Sad thing is the socialist city government allowing this. It is entertaining though. Used to be such a great city. — Pat H (@PatHarrigan1) June 13, 2020

Imagine walking through CHAZ with a MAGA hat and claiming to be a free citizen.

* * *

Update:

Here’s more video from Townhall’s Julio Rosas of who appears to be the same person. Are they trying to shut him down for preaching Christianity?

A scuffle broke out in the zone after a man came around screaming that this is a “Christ Zone.” A masked guy then tried to block my phone from recording the incident. pic.twitter.com/Z0XU8ZZyhw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2020

* * *

Update:

“You’ll die out here, bro” — they’re just looking after his safety by intimidating him into shutting up.

“You’ll die out here bro, you want to die out here?” Antifastan militant intimidates Christian preacher. This happened an instant prior to the violence. pic.twitter.com/vkbIlIX58g — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 13, 2020

