First off: This video comes with a strong language warning, so you might not want to blast it if you’re in the office. (But if you’re working from home because of COVID-19, you might want to crank it up if the kids aren’t around.)
We don’t know who this is or where this is, but all we know is a black woman is fed up with white liberals protesting “for her.” She doesn’t want that, she just wants them to get out of the way so she can get home.
Black lady screams at white liberals blocking the street
"You racist white liberals do this sh*t every f****** four years. We’re tired of it…F*** you, you dumb b*tch. You’re not here for me. You’re here because you’re dumb as f***” pic.twitter.com/PW8BYCWk5G
