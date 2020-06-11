The Boston Globe is reporting that the president of the Berklee College of Music has apologized for letting police officers use the restrooms on campus during George Floyd protests in the city. You see, the decision to let law enforcement use the restrooms wasn’t an official position but just a decision made on the spot, and they regret it.

Berklee College of Music apologizes for allowing Boston police to use restrooms during protest https://t.co/M28KkZFseP — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) June 11, 2020

The Globe reports:

The officials said members of the campus community have expressed anger, pain, and a feeling of betrayal because police were given access to the building, particularly because the concert hall is closed to students due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Allowing police officers into the space was in no way meant to undermine Berklee’s support for Black Lives Matter,” Brown, Hisey, and Ransom said in the statement. They said the officers should not have been allowed to use the restrooms, and that police would not be permitted to do so in the future. “We are deeply sorry for the impact this had on our community and for perpetuating feelings of oppression, silencing, and marginalization,” they said. “We will make a more concerted effort to consider the effects of our actions.”

Wow. LEGO tells its stores to stop promoting police-themed sets, “Cops” and “Live P.D.” are taken off the air, and now police are banned from using restrooms.

The decision makers for this apology should be removed from any position requiring dignified thought. — David Sides (@DWS1402) June 11, 2020

Correct — rayhigdon (@rayhigdon) June 11, 2020

That's petty and embarrassing. I am happy with BPD presence at their corner of Mass and Boylston, also my hood, bc of the insane drug addicts constantly inhabiting the corner. I've wondered how many students would get mugged for their instruments without police there at the ready — Wolfe (@Wolfenstein__3D) June 11, 2020

The longer this goes and the crazier and less grounded in objective facts it becomes, I become convinced we might need to start discussing if a national separation is coming. It makes me sick to think about but clearly we have two completely incompatible Systems developing. — Alea iacta est (@Aleaiac58848626) June 11, 2020

Season of apology PR — Dr. S. Chowdhuri (@ChouduryRoy) June 11, 2020

Hold it. Apologizing for allowing law enforcement common decency? This makes no sense whatsoever. — Emilio Jr. (@valencia91355) June 11, 2020

Let’s just let them use the street. Then you can be just like San Francisco. — Howard Beal (@HowardBealisMad) June 11, 2020

Is this real life? — mike litoris (@mikelit22762262) June 11, 2020

What in the actual fuck is going on. https://t.co/WETm7EtbCH — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 11, 2020

Allowing police officers to relieve themselves is racist, or something. — Roland le Fartere (@Crapplefratz) June 11, 2020

I’m just going to make a preemptive apology for everything I might conceivably do that might piss someone off in the future. — Ralphie 🧢 (@drinkyoovaltine) June 11, 2020

This is an illness. — BELLA (@AskBellaWagner) June 11, 2020

Makes me want to become an expatriate. — Maui SpeaksⓂ️ (@Maui_Speaks) June 11, 2020

Hey don’t insult Berklee College of Music, their grads are the people serving our food. — Disenfranchised Man (@DisenfranchMan) June 11, 2020

This isn’t gonna help the cause. — James Sommers (@ogwaves) June 11, 2020

Hey, members of the Berklee community had hurt feelings about it; of course, they had to issue an apology.

