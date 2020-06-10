If you remember, former CNN commentator Marc Lamont Hill left the network after, during an appearance at the U.N.’s “International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People,” he said that “justice requires a free Palestine from the river to the sea,” a rallying cry of Hamas. So when Marc Lamont Hill calls another black man antisemitic, it carries some weight.

Ice Cube, who came up as a rapper with N.W.A. and their song “F**k tha Police,” slowly morphed into the family-friendly figure who starred in such family comedies as “Are We There Yet?” He’s been getting a lot of attention lately for his Twitter feed, which is filling up with some really anti-Semitic images.

He’s already made Siraj Hashmi’s list.

So what’s so bad about what he’s posting that makes people wonder if he’s been hacked? Check these out. The first is from Saturday:

And here’s Wednesday’s offering:

