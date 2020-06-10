If you remember, former CNN commentator Marc Lamont Hill left the network after, during an appearance at the U.N.’s “International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People,” he said that “justice requires a free Palestine from the river to the sea,” a rallying cry of Hamas. So when Marc Lamont Hill calls another black man antisemitic, it carries some weight.

Ice Cube, who came up as a rapper with N.W.A. and their song “F**k tha Police,” slowly morphed into the family-friendly figure who starred in such family comedies as “Are We There Yet?” He’s been getting a lot of attention lately for his Twitter feed, which is filling up with some really anti-Semitic images.

Sadly, no. This is his second antisemitic post in a week. Conspiracy theories of Jewish global domination are textbook antisemitism. https://t.co/2EACMnehVK — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 10, 2020

On Saturday he posted a cartoon showing characters with Jewish caricatures, playing monopoly on the backs of Black slaves. It's clear antisemitism. As is today's. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 10, 2020

He’s already made Siraj Hashmi’s list.

So what’s so bad about what he’s posting that makes people wonder if he’s been hacked? Check these out. The first is from Saturday:

FUCK THE NEW NORMAL UNTIL THEY FIX THE OLD NORMAL! pic.twitter.com/wNN3uwOb4K — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 6, 2020

And here’s Wednesday’s offering:

Still trying to figure out what he means with these posts. https://t.co/i4hioykXl7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2020

The Jews want to put y'all back in cubicles? — Roland le Fartere (@Crapplefratz) June 10, 2020

Black Hebrew Israelite (movement). — Ellen Streiff 🇺🇸 (@EllenStreiff) June 10, 2020

If I had to guess, I'd say Black Hebrew Israelite, given the star and black cube, but I don't know. — Demented Joe (@srivera1982) June 10, 2020

It’s a black “cube” inside a Jewish star, Ice “cube” is signalling he is a member of the black Hebrew movement. — Jeremy Chesser (@JeremyChesser3) June 10, 2020

It's NOI meets the Illuminati with a side of Spaceballs — Ian M Callander (@IanMCallander) June 10, 2020

Conspiracy theories allow their proponents to flatter themselves into thinking base prejudices are but marks of intellectual sophistication. Even so, “cubes are symbols of Jewish control” reaches a new frontier of stupid when offered by a guy best known as … Ice Cube. https://t.co/icds6YCiLu — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) June 10, 2020

Anti-Semitism, a violent conspiracy theory that is also rock-ribbed stupidity from top to bottom. — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) June 10, 2020

His anitsemitism is rising to the surface. — Brees’s8thapology (@stevermore) June 10, 2020

WTAF? Is now really the time to go #Antisemitic?

(Not that there's a good time.) — Joel Bloom (@joeldbloom) June 10, 2020

I forgot you were into the NOI garbage. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 10, 2020

Criticizing Ice Cube for playing footsie with the Nation of Islam would mean the media would have to call out all the Democrats who have cozied up to Louis Farrakhan. They’re not going to do it. Anti-semitism isn’t worth it for them. Live and die by the narrative. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 10, 2020

Is he wrong though? Come on bruh don't throw Cube under the bus — Field Naker (@StolenAfrican9) June 10, 2020

Of course he's wrong. To ignore antisemitism is to compromise our moral authority. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 10, 2020

