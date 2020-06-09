The White House Correspondents’ Association has announced the winners of its 2020 WHCA journalism awards, and CNN has taken home the “MERRIMAN SMITH MEMORIAL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRESIDENTIAL NEWS COVERAGE UNDER DEADLINE PRESSURE FOR BROADCAST” for parking outside Roger Stone’s house at 5 a.m. so they could film the armed, no-knock FBI raid on the elderly man’s home.

Sort of odd given the current debate over aggressive police tactics that the White House Correspondents Association would give CNN an award for filming an FBI raid on Roger Stone's home. https://t.co/i1q1jmepIX pic.twitter.com/o2VFfnoPUR — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 9, 2020

The judges report:

CNN’s viewers saw the raid unfold in real time, the product of a team or reporters, producers and photojournalists tracking the investigation over months, connecting the dots and scooping the rest of the press corps. They even scooped Stone’s own lawyers, who only found out when CNN called for a comment. In addition to the exclusive video, the team produced a compelling, supportive package that explained the charges against Stone. On deadline.

“To CNN, for your courage to accept the tip from the FBI to film the perp walk of Roger Stone for maximum media impact.” — Jeremy Long 🇺🇸 (@TheOregonDude) June 9, 2020

Stunning and Brave. — Masked Cucumber (@HyperDupont) June 9, 2020

Especially since the whole thing was one giant bullsh*t contrivance between the FBI and CNN in the first place.

Like giving a prize for making a dog food commercial — space legacies (@spacelegacies) June 9, 2020

They're not against aggressive police tactics when used against their enemies. — Dale Cooper 🇺🇸 (@AgentCoopr702) June 9, 2020

"Defund the Police " in DemocratSpeak means "turn the police into the militia of the democrat party ". — Perry Bullock (@PerryBullock) June 9, 2020

Oh, they are all for aggressive police tactics against their enemies!! Aka, anyone associated with Trump. — PacRim (@zones2surf) June 9, 2020

didn't the stake out last like 15 mins long? based off of a "hunch" yeah, right — Chancellor Martok (@Martok111) June 9, 2020

Is this a joke? — The 8th Dwarf (@PaulsYoungerBro) June 9, 2020

So the @whca has abandoned all pretense of being neutral or objective by signaling that it is simply a front for the Democrat party. — Jack Gertz (@GertzJack1) June 9, 2020

They did that a long time ago.

Also winning an award was Doug Mills of the New York Times, who captured the famous “Pelosi clap.”

And finally. The Nancy clap picture won an award…. pic.twitter.com/xXi3KV5nY0 — Miz Donna⭐⭐⭐ (@mizdonna) June 9, 2020

The Speaker of the House lets the nation know exactly what she thinks of Trump as she claps with outstretched arms, tilting her head with a smirk across her face. The image brilliantly displays the tension, the personal animus and the power clash among branches of government that tells the story of this time and of this presidency. As the coronavirus story has developed, and we have witnessed the ongoing competition and crisis in Washington, it remains a vivid and relevant illustration of the fundamental discord and dysfunction that has attended this unprecedented, deeply polarized time.

These are the people the WHCA chose to honor this year.

Never forget that when you hear the questions in the briefing room… — Miz Donna⭐⭐⭐ (@mizdonna) June 9, 2020

