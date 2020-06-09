Conservatives have been pouncing as scientists and lockdown-happy politicians explain that protests are a different public health issue than the coronavirus, and it’s probably safe to join thousands of others in a crowded park to protest the killing of George Floyd.

As Twitchy recently reported, in Contra Costa County in California, residents were reminded that outdoor social gatherings were limited to 12 people unless those people happened to be protesting, and then the maximum occupancy magically jumped to 100 people.

Church services are still closed down there, and Sen. Josh Hawley would like a civil rights investigation into why thousands and thousands can peacefully assemble to protest the killing of George Floyd but a handful of people can’t practice their religion while wearing masks and social distancing.

