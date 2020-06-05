Have we gotten to peak 2020 yet? It sure feels like we should be about to reach the summit, but the facepalm-worthy stories just keep on coming. This particular one is courtesy of a county in California’s Bay area:

On that note, everything about this is hilarious. One or the other folks. One or the other. Not both. pic.twitter.com/bJyxEo68pD — KJ (@thekelliejane) June 5, 2020

This is insane and has no rational or scientific basis. pic.twitter.com/2Cdiw2r4tL — Dodd (@Amuk3) June 5, 2020

And on top of that, something still isn’t allowed at all:

Contra Costa County in California will not allow church services until June 15. But it permits outdoor social gatherings of up to 12 people right now. And it permits protests of up to 100 people right now.https://t.co/8mzMreQOdr — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) June 5, 2020

That’s… something else.

So….a social gathering of 13 or a protest of 101 will result in the spread of plague…but a social group of 12 and protest of 100 is perfectly fine. Got it! — 10-15% Not A Good Person-Satoshi Ultralite (@magnumv8driver) June 5, 2020

Because SCIENCE!

It's a joke. It's all a joke. https://t.co/X31QhbkquH — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) June 5, 2020

"This can't be real" This. This sums up 2020. — Slender Man Privilege (@slenderlust) June 5, 2020

I'm sorry, but… 😂😂😂 Does this mean people could gather in a group of 100 people, and claim it wasn't a social gathering, but rather a protest about the fact that social gathering is limited to 12 people? https://t.co/miLeljlyMg — Jeremy Stangroom (@PhilosophyExp) June 5, 2020

so if we are carrying signs and chanting it is safe for 100 of us to gather but no signs and no chanting it is ONLY Safe for 12 to gather that is one smart little virus to know the difference between a social gathering and a protest and attack one group but not the other — America First Voters (@America1stVoter) June 5, 2020

You can’t make this stuff up — but unfortunately progressive political leaders can.