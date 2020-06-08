The Washington Post published a piece a couple of days ago revealing that millennials “have faced the worst economic odds,” making them “the unluckiest generation in U.S. history.” Now the United States could still be considered a relatively young country, but U.S. history covers a lot of ground.

Andrew Van Dam writes:

After accounting for the present crisis, the average millennial has experienced slower economic growth since entering the workforce than any other generation in U.S. history. Millennials will bear these economic scars the rest of their lives, in the form of lower earnings, lower wealth and delayed milestones, such as homeownership. The losses are particularly acute on the jobs front. A few brutal months of the coronavirus set the labor market back to the turn of the millennium.

Our Twitter research indicates that Gen Z is the unluckiest generation in American history, at least any time the subject of rent comes up, or the possibility of ever owning a home or starting a family.

Someone born in 1901 could have very well served in two world wars and lived through the Great Depression. https://t.co/GIHnkiPUWF — neontaster (@neontaster) June 8, 2020

And then died in a nuclear explosion — Zeke Walker (@zekewalker95) June 8, 2020

You don't seem to understand that dying in two wars, and starving in between, is NOTHING compared to becoming a homeowner later in life while playing phone games. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 8, 2020

My grandfather was born in 1901. He was exempted from service in WWI, lived through the Great Depression, worked in the War Department in WWII, saw his stepson serve in Korea, lived through the Civil Rights era (he was pro), was opposed to Vietnam, and died in 1986. — Natalie “long name, short tweets” Wyatt-Brown (@stallfamily2) June 8, 2020

My grandfather was in both world wars, had the Spanish Flu, and lived through the Great Depression. He lost his first son in the Second World War and retired before Korea. He was deaf in one ear (artillery WWI) and needed a hearing aid for the other. Also #polio was a thing — Founding Ideals (@founding_ideals) June 8, 2020

Also deadly epidemics of yellow fever and "spanish flu", along with polio. My Dad contracted the latter when he was 5 & after almost killing him, it left him w/ one leg an inch & a half shorter than the other. "unluckiest generation…" Jebus. — DavidM-B (@DMacyBeckwith) June 8, 2020

My great grandfather for instance. He also lived through the Spanish flu pandemic and Jim Crow. But that’s NOTHING compared getting dead named or culturally appropriated. — George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) June 8, 2020

for my grandparents a color TV was rocket science, for my parents an air-conditioner was a luxury, for my older sister a cell phone was the future…now there are private companies building comercial spaceships. — Avner (@avnerarik) June 8, 2020

Yeah the people born just in time for the Spanish flu, World War I, the Great Depression, and World War II had it easier. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 8, 2020

plus the Armenian Genocide of 1915, the Jewish holocaust of WW2. Millenials are the most entitled and softest generation we’ve ever had. Shame. — Mr. Anderson (@GetAfterIIIT) June 8, 2020

This is the dumbest thing written on the internet today…. pic.twitter.com/8gIPVvkD9W — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 8, 2020

All my relatives who starved to death in the Siege of Leningrad weren’t available for comment. — Marbukh (@A_Mar82) June 8, 2020

Guys at Antietam would probably have raised their eyebrows a bit at this. — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) June 8, 2020

My grandfather didn't own a pair of shoes until he was 8. — I didn't vote for him, you idiots (@jtLOL) June 8, 2020

Well, bless your heart. I’m just here to add to the ratio on behalf of my deceased grandparents, who were born in the early 1900s. — RaeSM (@RaeSM3) June 8, 2020

This is the most millennial thing I’ve read in a while. — Somebody’sMother (@muscleMATTERSah) June 8, 2020

I agree. They are the only generation that has to live with millennials their whole lives. — Matt Anthony (@Mattant12) June 8, 2020

