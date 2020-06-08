Democrats are lucky that the media has helped them land on “Defund the Police” as the slogan of the hour of the Left. During the George Floyd protests, there were many, many signs reading, “Abolish the Police.” Kind of like how Democrats want to abolish the Electoral College, ICE, prisons, cash bail, private health insurance, the Senate, and so on; so it’s funny that “abolish” has been softened quickly into the equally radical “defund” in this particular case, probably because “abolish” isn’t polling well.

Here’s Vox just today writing about the move to abolish the police:

The media is doing its best to right the ship for the Democrats after people like Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted that Minneapolis should disband the police department; as Twitchy just reported, PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor tweeted “SOME NEEDED CONTEXT” and explained that it doesn’t always mean people want to dismantle police departments.

Al Sharpton also decided to jump in with some important context on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to explain that “Defund the Police” is open to misinterpretation.

Joe Biden’s already looking nervous. Who wants to explain to the Black Lives Matter protesters that they’re the ones who started the “Defund the Police” movement, so what’s to explain or interpret? It’s their slogan.

We’ll see if the media and the DNC can team up to explain what defunding the police actually means. And maybe they could be a little bit more specific in their calls to “reimagine” community policing.

