Democrats are lucky that the media has helped them land on “Defund the Police” as the slogan of the hour of the Left. During the George Floyd protests, there were many, many signs reading, “Abolish the Police.” Kind of like how Democrats want to abolish the Electoral College, ICE, prisons, cash bail, private health insurance, the Senate, and so on; so it’s funny that “abolish” has been softened quickly into the equally radical “defund” in this particular case, probably because “abolish” isn’t polling well.

Here’s Vox just today writing about the move to abolish the police:

“Abolish the police” isn’t just a policy proposal. It’s also a narrative for how the country could be. https://t.co/1U0gUBFlPU — Vox (@voxdotcom) June 8, 2020

The media is doing its best to right the ship for the Democrats after people like Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted that Minneapolis should disband the police department; as Twitchy just reported, PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor tweeted “SOME NEEDED CONTEXT” and explained that it doesn’t always mean people want to dismantle police departments.

Al Sharpton also decided to jump in with some important context on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to explain that “Defund the Police” is open to misinterpretation.

“The slogan may be misleading without interpretation,” Rev. Al says on @Morning_Joe of “Defund the Police” — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 8, 2020

Oh, this is gonna get good. 🤣 — Sandy Parker (@RHWOOBsandy) June 8, 2020

Especially since Minneapolis is on the verge of doing that very thing. — Ken Cobb (@bemidjipatriot) June 8, 2020

That’s an understatement. — Nacho (@sabema11) June 8, 2020

Democrats who support the issue of defunding the police are. That’s why Biden (smartly) rejected it in a statement earlier today. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 8, 2020

This is hilarious. A slogan that doesn’t say what it means. — J.Guerra (@JonGuerra13) June 8, 2020

When Rev Al is making the point, they’re losing. — BEN SUNDERLIN (@SunderlinBen) June 8, 2020

Especially when your explanation tries to claim it doesn't mean what the words clearly say. — John McGrath (@hjmcgrath1) June 8, 2020

Defund the Police should be a winning slogan for the Democrats pic.twitter.com/1HNnisyaRd — Roman Catholic (@HolyIsGodsName) June 8, 2020

A different slogan is needed and should start being used as soon as possible. The slogan “defund the police” will be used to do damage to the movement and to Dems. — L H Field (@fields_hl) June 8, 2020

The Republicans are going to kill on this one, it must be changed before it's too late. — Lostintime (@blue_jay1) June 8, 2020

Joe Biden’s already looking nervous. Who wants to explain to the Black Lives Matter protesters that they’re the ones who started the “Defund the Police” movement, so what’s to explain or interpret? It’s their slogan.

It's like PETA's braintrust has taken over BLM. "Hmmmm, how can we repel more people from our cause…" — Michael D. Smith (@usncalhoya) June 8, 2020

If you have a slogan make sure it doesn’t need interpreting. — Frank Sylvester (@fas1242) June 8, 2020

We’ll see if the media and the DNC can team up to explain what defunding the police actually means. And maybe they could be a little bit more specific in their calls to “reimagine” community policing.

