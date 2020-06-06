NBC News’ Tom Winter says that the New York Police Department is urging people not to ascribe a motive to a man who stabbed an NYPD officer Wednesday night in Brooklyn, despite the fact he was caught on a body-worn camera yelling “Allahu Akbar” three times during the attack.
NBC News: The suspect in Wednesday night's stabbing of a NYPD officer in Brooklyn was recorded saying "Allahu Akbar" 3 times during the incident, the NYPD says.
But they're urging caution in assigning an ideology or specific motive based on what they've found so far in the case.
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 6, 2020
There are “conflicting signals,” it seems.
Deputy Commissioner John Miller says they've found "conflicting signals" as to the suspect's ideology based on his 'likes' of police protest related videos and his statements. He says more investigation is needed.
Reported w/ @jonathan4ny
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 6, 2020
The phrase "Allahu Akbar" has been sometimes uttered by those committing terror attacks who have stolen the phrase from those who practice Islam which loosely translated means "God is great".
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 6, 2020
“Who have stolen the phrase …”
It’s a mystery
— Dan Stringer, Manager, Stock Elevation (@Danstringer74) June 6, 2020
We may never know the true motive.
— Gil Reich (@GilR) June 6, 2020
I have no idea how they will ever figure it out…
— Queso Cheese (@jmlucyc) June 6, 2020
#WeMayNeverKnow https://t.co/GhekPMkdiu
— China is lying (@jtLOL) June 6, 2020
— Derek Malcolm (@goingoffdgrid) June 6, 2020
Prob Catholics. Damn them.
— Ted Dibiase (@TedDibiase77) June 6, 2020
MORE BUDDHISTS!!!!
— Tarter1 (@WalterJ02130480) June 6, 2020
Those darn Mennonites.
— El Chivato (@SMOD2024) June 6, 2020
Damn Mormons
— Boston joe (@ramadiroach) June 6, 2020
Must be white supremacists.
— Rosie 🇺🇸🦅⭐⭐⭐ (@RoBud2u) June 6, 2020
Those damn white supremacists
— An Inchoate Enigma (@intriguedpeter) June 6, 2020
darn Nazis
— Razor (@hale_razor) June 6, 2020
So it might have been a show of resistance and support for Admiral Akbar from @starwars?
— Still Not Dead Klagsbrun (@KlagsbrunTO) June 6, 2020
Again, the media are defense attorneys when they deal with liberals and prosecutors when they deal with conservatives.
— 🎶Del Paxton’s Piano🎶 (@Mark_Derr) June 6, 2020
Was the suspect being sarcastic?
— MoSkeeto (@SkeetoMo) June 6, 2020
I feel like the suspect assigned ideology as the motive.
— Valorie (@valoriejk) June 6, 2020
Yes, because we know “Allahu Akbar” cry is a sign of ambiguous heretofore undecipherable ideology unknown to mankind.
— Ice-Goan (@CWhiz7) June 6, 2020
totally not a terrorist, just a tourist having a bad day
— MRK (@mrkornegay) June 6, 2020
**ITS A FALSE FLAG** certainly a white supremacist trump supporter trying to create a false narrative for the PEACEFUL PROTESTS
— Peaceful 2A Voter🇺🇸 (@bluesky76251) June 6, 2020
Just use caution before drawing any conclusions.
Related:
'Are you SERIOUS'? New York Times' attempt to Allahu-Akbar-splain BLOWS UP in their face https://t.co/L67N2qyDMN
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 2, 2017