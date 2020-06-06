Earlier Saturday we reported on “the dumbest tweet in history,” credited to a Bernie Sanders adviser. Yes, to commemorate D-Day, Matt Duss took that famous photo of allied forces off the coast of France and called it the “largest ANTIFA operation in history.”

He’s not the first to compare World War II veterans to Antifa — CNN’s Chris Cuomo famously did as well — but as plenty pointed out, Antifa defaced the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C. this week.

Now NPR political Mara Liasson is making the same dumb comparison: