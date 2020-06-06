Today marks the 76th anniversary of D-Day, and with it comes this take from a Bernie Sanders foreign policy adviser:
June 6, 1944. Largest ANTIFA operation in history. pic.twitter.com/TlpfsySKwr
— Matt Duss (@mattduss) June 6, 2020
You won’t be surprised to know the People for Bernie agree:
He's not wrong 🤷♀️ https://t.co/rlpWWOiOVn
— People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) June 6, 2020
We wish we could say we’re surprised, but well, we’re just not.
The "anti-fascists" in DC last week vandalized the World War II memorial. https://t.co/sRd9qFdzCu
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 6, 2020
True. But an alarmingly high number of people responding actually thought it was a good tweet, which leads us to this:
This tweet is a failure of education https://t.co/aWAry0e4TA
— Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) June 6, 2020
Our eyes couldn’t have rolled any harder.
They're out of the photo, painting anarchy symbols on LSTs and calling Churchill a Nazi. https://t.co/wonHTcgJ79
— jon gabriel (@exjon) June 6, 2020
Best part is how you think Bernie Sanders wouldn’t have condemned this as imperialistic American invasion.
— Kim Jong-unthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 6, 2020
It's amazing how stupid you are.
— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 6, 2020
Antifa today attacks people like those who served on D-Day https://t.co/KdCPHLVpuY
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 6, 2020
insulting https://t.co/yN3nSPzh9l
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 6, 2020
Disgraceful!!!!!!!!
— Anthony S (@AnthonyS11014) June 6, 2020
My Uncle Lev landed on Omaha Beach that morning. You dishonor his memory you leftist scumbag. https://t.co/nJjlOrxTc2
— Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) June 6, 2020
June 6, 2020. Dumbest TWEET in history. https://t.co/AkTEpdyio7
— Mario (@doppelgaenger20) June 6, 2020
You are either insane or incredibly stupid. No other explanation.
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 6, 2020
Imagine being so divorced from reality that what you see on the left is equivalent to what you see on the right. https://t.co/31KoVby5lM pic.twitter.com/hyDrzFqPNH
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 6, 2020
The Anerican heroes on D-Day took orders from the US government and attacked specifically identified soldiers. Your Antifa, rejecting the government and attacking any civilian they randomly label “fascist,” not so much.
Next stupid analogy?
— GregEsq (@GregEsq) June 6, 2020
Other than that, the analogy is spot on!