This piece in The Nation is ostensibly linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is so two weeks ago. The pandemic is straining the concept of the family, and it’s time to break it and … replace it with something way better.

The family as we know it is an anti-queer factory for producing workers, rife with power asymmetries and violence, and the sole source of love, care, and protection against the brutalization of the police, the market, work, and racism, many of us have got. https://t.co/rF8THnVhzX — The Nation (@thenation) June 3, 2020

The piece is by Sophie Lewis, and you’d never guess, but she’s a feminist theorist based in Philadelphia and the author of “Full Surrogacy Now: Feminism Against Family.” So with what are we to replace the family? Maybe we’re just being obtuse here, but we still picture the family as a man and a woman living with the children they had together. Sure there are other forms, but it seems to have formed organically. Lewis explains:

Amid the turmoil of Covid, unsurprisingly, oracular thinkers of the home and household are suddenly in high demand. I have received a dozen requests myself, for comment on the future of domestic arrangements, post-pandemic. This is because, in March 2019, the leftist publishing house Verso Books launched my book Full Surrogacy Now, a call for “the gestational commune,” which I hoped might contribute to a revival of queer utopianism inspired by the Marxist rallying cry “Abolish the family.” … Our idea is to rethink presently existing family forms; this means, to quote [Michelle] O’Brien, “preservation and emancipation of the genuine love and care proletarian people have found with each other in the midst of hardship: the fun and joy of eroticism; the intimacy of parenting and romance.”

She’s serious that she’s received a dozen requests for this?

Like the Democrats keep saying, the COVID-19 pandemic has created some great opportunities for them, though we didn’t see the destruction of the family as one.

