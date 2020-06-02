Back when the Republican National Convention was being held in Cleveland, this editor jumped on Twitter and managed to get at least one mainstream media outlet — TIME — to correct its caption saying police were tear-gassing protesters outside the convention. What the photo actually showed — and it was pretty obvious — was a single officer with a hand-held fire extinguisher putting out both a burning American flag and the commie who managed to set his clothes on fire igniting it. No tear gas was used the entire duration of the convention, but the headlines were already written.

As we said Monday night, the news cycle of the evening would be that President Trump had tear-gassed peaceful protesters to clear the way for his photo-op at St. John’s Church. PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor says she was tear-gassed:

And here’s CNN’s chyron saying that peaceful protesters were tear-gassed for Trump’s photo-op.

And more:

The U.S. Park Police, who have jurisdiction over Lafayette Park, issued a statement Tuesday saying that tear gas was never used. Smoke canisters, maybe, but not tear gas. If you’d been hit by tear gas for real, you’d know the difference.

It also reads:

At approximately 6:33 p.m., violent protesters on H Street NW began throwing projectiles including bricks, frozen water bottles and caustic liquids. The protesters also climbed onto a historic building at the north end of Lafayette Park that was destroyed by arson days prior. Intelligence had revealed calls for violence against police, and officers found caches of glass bottles, baseball bats and metal poles hidden along the street.

This sounds like one of those protests the media describe as “mostly peaceful.”

It doesn’t look like tear gas, which is usually yellow in hue.

Not to the media. Can we get a Twitter fact-check on this? Were protesters tear-gassed or not?

