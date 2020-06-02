Back when the Republican National Convention was being held in Cleveland, this editor jumped on Twitter and managed to get at least one mainstream media outlet — TIME — to correct its caption saying police were tear-gassing protesters outside the convention. What the photo actually showed — and it was pretty obvious — was a single officer with a hand-held fire extinguisher putting out both a burning American flag and the commie who managed to set his clothes on fire igniting it. No tear gas was used the entire duration of the convention, but the headlines were already written.

As we said Monday night, the news cycle of the evening would be that President Trump had tear-gassed peaceful protesters to clear the way for his photo-op at St. John’s Church. PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor says she was tear-gassed:

Here is what was happening outside the White House as President Trump was giving his Rose Garden address and saying he is an “ally of all peaceful protestors.” Peaceful protestors being tear gassed outside of the WH gates. I confirmed because I was teargassed along with them. pic.twitter.com/yg0wbSrIXn — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 1, 2020

And here’s CNN’s chyron saying that peaceful protesters were tear-gassed for Trump’s photo-op.

While protesters in St. Paul, Minnesota held a moment of silence, CNN goes there live for an interview only to get shouted down for ruining the silence. Protesters start to yell at CNN saying "shhh" & multiple calls for the CNN reporter to "silence." Segment then ends abruptly. pic.twitter.com/TYWLHzEzcW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 2, 2020

And more:

The President of the United States just tear gassed peaceful protestors for a photo opportunity. He must be replaced. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 1, 2020

They tear gassed a member of the clergy. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) June 2, 2020

The President threatened to take over cities and towns with military force. Peaceful protesters were tear-gassed so he could get a photo-op. We will fight for justice for Black lives in America, even if our racist Commander in Chief tries to stand in the way. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 2, 2020

I suspect Trump ordering the clearing of the protesters with tear gas outside the church here yesterday has drawn more people today. The same dynamic played out in Hong Kong. https://t.co/caLJEFd4yw — Edward Wong (@ewong) June 2, 2020

In the Rose Garden, Trump calls himself "an ally of all peaceful protesters." At the very same moment outside the White House, police and troops have moved against peaceful protesters with tear gas and flash bangs. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 1, 2020

Nearly 100K engagements for this tweet from New York Times Chief White House Correspondent and MSNBC analyst that falsely reported protesters were peaceful and that tear gas was used against them. https://t.co/nnCmzvKflN — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 2, 2020

The U.S. Park Police, who have jurisdiction over Lafayette Park, issued a statement Tuesday saying that tear gas was never used. Smoke canisters, maybe, but not tear gas. If you’d been hit by tear gas for real, you’d know the difference.

NEW: statement from @usparkpolicepio – “No tear gas was used by USPP officers or other assisting law enforcement partners to close the area at Lafayette Park. “ pic.twitter.com/eZOD40MW0r — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) June 2, 2020

It also reads:

At approximately 6:33 p.m., violent protesters on H Street NW began throwing projectiles including bricks, frozen water bottles and caustic liquids. The protesters also climbed onto a historic building at the north end of Lafayette Park that was destroyed by arson days prior. Intelligence had revealed calls for violence against police, and officers found caches of glass bottles, baseball bats and metal poles hidden along the street.

This sounds like one of those protests the media describe as “mostly peaceful.”

Facts matter & we should demand journalism. @cnn, @jaketapper, @RyanLizza, @abbydphillip & @JFKucinich should all correct their previous & erroneous reporting with this Park Police statement. They all watched something on TV & then claimed everyone was peaceful. They were wrong. https://t.co/EplZs9Vymb — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 2, 2020

We saw what happened it was tear gas. — Brit Exhumed (@jacquiestern1) June 2, 2020

But it wasn’t. — 🍿ANTIFA IS THE ENEMY🍿 (@trumps_all) June 2, 2020

Park police are lying. People who were there have said over and over it was tear gas. — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) June 2, 2020

It doesn’t look like tear gas, which is usually yellow in hue.

There is a difference between smoke and tear-gas! — Jeanette Sims (@Mistyrain48) June 2, 2020

Not to the media. Can we get a Twitter fact-check on this? Were protesters tear-gassed or not?

