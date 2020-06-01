Most of the pundits in the mainstream media seem OK with the rioting, looting, and arson associated with the killing of George Floyd (well, when it is actually associated with Floyd and not just another opportunity for Antifa to leave their moms’ basements) as long as it remains in the city centers and not in their neighborhoods. (Although Sally Kohn’s insured, so she doesn’t care what happens to her home, apparently.)

When word got around that the violence in Polk County might spill into neighborhoods, though, Sheriff Grady Judd reminded any looters or arsonists who were listening that the people of Polk County like their guns and he encourages them to own at least one.

"The people in Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns… And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I'm highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns." STORY: https://t.co/NjG4Frlphy pic.twitter.com/KH0g3X0POC — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) June 1, 2020

“We are going to hunt you down and lock you up if you engage in any criminal conduct,” he added, which sounds like something a sheriff should say.

