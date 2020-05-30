Snopes fact-checker Jessica Lee has deleted her earlier tweets about hearing a gunshot outside her home because she’d rather not make a big thing about it online … anymore.

The tweet she deleted said that she’d witnessed a big white truck with a MAGA hat. Must have been a big hat.

Trending

Hopefully, law enforcement will be able to find surveillance footage like the kind that cleared Jussie Smollett.

So together with her partner, who also witnessed it, they decided maybe it wasn’t a MAGA hat the truck was wearing?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: deleted tweetFact checkergunshotJessica LeeMAGA hatSnopestruck