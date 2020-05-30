Snopes fact-checker Jessica Lee has deleted her earlier tweets about hearing a gunshot outside her home because she’d rather not make a big thing about it online … anymore.

I deleted earlier tweets about a gunshot outside my home. Law enforcement has been called, and for my safety, I’d rather not be at the center of any online debate about it. Thanks for understanding. — Jessica Lee (@byjlee) May 30, 2020

The tweet she deleted said that she’d witnessed a big white truck with a MAGA hat. Must have been a big hat.

Here, I'll translate: "I lied, and I was afraid of getting called out when I didn't take pictures to prove my lie." And for anyone who needs context, here you go! Remember kids, the internet never forgets. pic.twitter.com/3fz5MXJNd2 — Spooky's wearing a MASK alright 🚗⚡🏁 (@yourbuddyspooky) May 31, 2020

I heard they have a suspect. pic.twitter.com/9lGAjahOJW — Fuzzy Dunlop (@FuzzyDunlop235) May 31, 2020

It wasn't the gunshot part people have trouble with. It was "the big white truck with the MAGA hat" that we question. THAT'S why you deleted the tweet. Journalism is hard. Attention seeking is much easier. — sqhkemery (@sqhkemery) May 31, 2020

Well, this certainly speaks to your accuracy as a Snopes “fact-checker." — Will Collier (@willcollier) May 31, 2020

Because @TheBabylonBee has fact checked your report and determined it to be false. — J (@No_SpArch) May 30, 2020

Word is the truck shouted "this is MAGA country". — Jakob Weitzkin (@Nagarjunia) May 31, 2020

That’s crazy. A unicorn in a MAGA hat just flew by my house and threw Molotov cupcakes at my family. — Social Distancing Since Birth (@MrOhIndeed) May 31, 2020

pic.twitter.com/OrtVektKoM — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) May 31, 2020

Hopefully, law enforcement will be able to find surveillance footage like the kind that cleared Jussie Smollett.

It's obscene that someone who calls themselves a journalist and fact checker and do something like you did, just to stoke animosity, and now of all times. You are part of the problem. I hope you learn something today. — ManVsBigfoot (@manvsbigfoot) May 30, 2020

And I hope @snopes takes responsible action — Betsy Brantner Smith (@sgtbetsysmith) May 30, 2020

You don't want to be at the center of a debate about YOUR tweet? That's rich. — Winnie Cooper (@CooperWinnie) May 30, 2020

So snopes fact checked it and you deleted it? — Terry E (@tetrty) May 30, 2020

Seriously, you tweeted that it was a MAGA hat and then later decided you didn't know what kind of hat it was but it was red? I guess I'm done using Snopes. Nice fact-checking, HYPOCRITE! — Winnie Cooper (@CooperWinnie) May 30, 2020

Someone can “fact check” that you actually filed a report about this, right? This can easily be proven. — Billy Big Shoes (@Makem121) May 31, 2020

Hopefully, you won’t lie to police like you did to us. Did you see a gun fired or did you just assume a sound you heard was a gunshot? 🤔 You also lied that you saw a “MAGA hat.” Heads up, red is a common color for hats. 🙄 “Journalism.” 🤦‍♂️🤥💩 pic.twitter.com/AJ5bYV4DVM — Super Journalist (Retired) – JOURN-AL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 30, 2020

So together with her partner, who also witnessed it, they decided maybe it wasn’t a MAGA hat the truck was wearing?

