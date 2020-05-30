Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’ daughter has locked down her Twitter account after assuring someone urging all protesters to “GET OUT NOW” because the National Guard was on its way that there was no way the National Guard would be showing up that soon.

Why is the daughter of Minnesota’s Governor (@GovTimWalz) sharing information about National Guard movements & capabilities to Minneapolis “protestors”? https://t.co/qYeLAG5l12 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) May 30, 2020

She's protected her tweets, so here's the screenshot for posterity. @GovTimWalz, what say you? pic.twitter.com/AbqXYr7UWW — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) May 30, 2020

Maybe Hope Walz just has a low tolerance for fake news?

From the looks of her tweets above and below it appears she’s trying to help people avoid the police and the National Guard. Protecting Antifa maybe? — Kambree (@KamVTV) May 30, 2020

You know why — Truth Hurts (@TheTruthSekr) May 30, 2020

Is she? That would be a breach in OPSEC. Bad governor. — Robert Benbow (@BenbowRobert) May 30, 2020

Because she is a traitor. It is a criminal offense under military law to disseminate information on troop movements. — Phydeaux Louie (@PhydeauxL) May 30, 2020

Maybe she's like Tim Kaine's son and a member of ANTIFA? — Sandi White (@sandi_whit) May 30, 2020

That is putting the national guard and police in danger. This needs to STOP — Lisa (@USLisaLaw) May 30, 2020

She locked up her account…maybe Daddy @GovTimWalz can ask her…why would she connect with Antifa? — Chris Armstrong (@DameYankee) May 30, 2020

Forward signals — Bernabe Somoza (@b_strongman) May 30, 2020

This is something out of a bad movie. I wish the media did their jobs. — Al Bundy (@Wasleftbefore) May 30, 2020

Where is @TwitterSafety now? Too busy disagreeing with Trump’s opinions? — Zeus (@cypherhalo) May 30, 2020

Very suspicious — reni huang 🇺🇸 (@renihuang) May 30, 2020

They're all in it together! — Tamorah Smith (@TamorahT) May 30, 2020

It makes sense when you see how all this is being handled. I kept thinking why is Frey so nervous? He may be getting marching orders. He had the police stand down the entire day on Wed. I was freaking out. You knew what it would lead to & Walz delayed calling in the Guard — Laura Morris (@morrisslaura) May 30, 2020

How does his daughter know this! Access to what. Incompetent people. — Julianne⭐⭐⭐ (@FFsilly) May 30, 2020

Anyone going to ask Daddy about this? — Sasha Matthews (@Sashamum) May 30, 2020

Here’s the guy she was responding to and assuring the National Guard wouldn’t be deployed that night.

Very interesting.

