At first, we didn’t know if Market News International’s Pedro da Costa was just making an observation or whining, but it didn’t take long to figure that out. As Twitchy reported, two NASA astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon, and da Costa seems upset that space is now in private hands.

Space is now officially in private hands. — Pedro da Costa (@pdacosta) May 30, 2020

Dumb question, maybe, by why shouldn’t it be? And that’s assuming the premise is true, which it’s not.

And got there a whole lot cheaper. pic.twitter.com/LrxMuXBdez — Souls (@PSouls2) May 30, 2020

Meme-ready propaganda! Do you get a Musk check or is it pro bono? — Pedro da Costa (@pdacosta) May 30, 2020

Da Costa’s not the only one troubled:

State money given for space is now on private hands — Mikhail Ba(co)un(in) (@parkounin) May 30, 2020

Exactly what I thought. 40 years of looting the Federal Government for the benefit of Plutocrats like @elonmusk and we are at such a low point where we are being sold the idea that today's launch is historic. It is not. It is tragic, and part and parcel to what we see today. — John Thornton 🗃️🍌 (@JohnT15) May 30, 2020

I've seen this movie. It doesn't have a happy ending. — Nathan Schneider (@NSchneiderAZ13) May 30, 2020

What movie? Even “Alien” had a happy ending.

way to ruin a moment with your deep insight. — Jeegar Kakkad (@jeegarkakkad) May 30, 2020

Lol… you’re late dude — Adrian R Bird (@ARBird1972) May 30, 2020

All our spacecraft have been contracted from private business. — Bacon Von Mises (@ThePeoplesBacon) May 30, 2020

Hasn’t space been full of private satellites for years? — Rumpole of the Bayou (@RumpoleBayou) May 30, 2020

We wonder if he’s also upset there’s an American flag on the moon. Most people are pretty happy to have SpaceX on board:

As it should be. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) May 30, 2020

Capitalism wins once again let's gooo pic.twitter.com/0mPul7dYT2 — LZ Seishi🇭🇰🌐 (@dogenot) May 30, 2020

It's much cheaper in private hands and safer — Josh Fields (@partiallypro) May 30, 2020

and we'll be leapfrogging forward as a result! — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Distanced Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) May 30, 2020

Yup… so thankful for it — Knack of Flying (@knackofflying) May 30, 2020

Should've happened once we'd achieved near-earth and lunar orbit. The US should've immediately pivoted to deep space exploration, while offloading near earth missions to the private sector. Because only Governments can afford to invest that kind of money, without RoI certainty. — MornelitheVT1 (@MornelitheVT1) May 30, 2020

Excellent. Lower costs and higher quality than unaccountable big government. — Nuclear Dave (@woodstockdave) May 30, 2020

Now something meaningful would get done. Finally. — Selfish Capitalist (@SelfishCapital1) May 30, 2020

And we just saw it happen and it was historic. We almost feel sorry for anyone who watched Saturday’s launch and thought it was “tragic.”

