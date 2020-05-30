At first, we didn’t know if Market News International’s Pedro da Costa was just making an observation or whining, but it didn’t take long to figure that out. As Twitchy reported, two NASA astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon, and da Costa seems upset that space is now in private hands.

Dumb question, maybe, by why shouldn’t it be? And that’s assuming the premise is true, which it’s not.

Da Costa’s not the only one troubled:

Trending

What movie? Even “Alien” had a happy ending.

We wonder if he’s also upset there’s an American flag on the moon. Most people are pretty happy to have SpaceX on board:

And we just saw it happen and it was historic. We almost feel sorry for anyone who watched Saturday’s launch and thought it was “tragic.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon MuskMarket Watch InternationalPedro da Costaprivate handsspaceSpaceX