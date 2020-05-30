The launch was delayed from earlier this week due to weather conditions, but SpaceX and NASA have successfully launched two NASA astronauts into orbit from U.S. soil for the first time since the Space Shuttle program was retired in 2011.

We have liftoff. History is made as @NASA_Astronauts launch from @NASAKennedy for the first time in nine years on the @SpaceX Crew Dragon: pic.twitter.com/alX1t1JBAt — NASA (@NASA) May 30, 2020

God speed Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/vZ7HuphQco — Luke Addis (@mrlkdds) May 30, 2020

OMG, got chills everywhere!!!! — Marc Bernard (@Techn0Phreak) May 30, 2020

Historic 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Ghost King (@Lesnarfan65) May 30, 2020

You just saved 2020. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 30, 2020

this is peak human race right here — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) May 30, 2020

Today is @SpaceX’s day. God bless the crew and @elonmusk. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 30, 2020

The ignition is smooth and there is no deviation from the route. Congratulations. — Ömer Faruk GÜRZ (@ofgurz) May 30, 2020

We’re back in action pic.twitter.com/GTtSpTyo2B — Nick Pugliese (@nickpugliese) May 30, 2020

What a historic moment! God bless the crew!!! — lei_lani (@_lei_la_ni_) May 30, 2020

Absolutely breathtaking — WlkrTex4sR4nger (@wwalker00) May 30, 2020

Prayers up! LAUNCH!!! — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 30, 2020

Party like it's 1962! — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 30, 2020

OK who else was crying and cheering during that beautiful launch? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 30, 2020

GET SOME! — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 30, 2020

And one of the astronauts actually said "let's light this candle" 30 seconds before liftoff. Awesome. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 30, 2020

LIFTOFF!! 🚀🚀🚀🚀 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 30, 2020

Few things get Americans more pumped up than going to space. — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) May 30, 2020

I volunteer to go to Mars. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 30, 2020

Proud moment. It is a great day in America for a space launch!

Go Bob and Doug. #AmericanPride ❤️🇺🇸 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 30, 2020

Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! USA! 🇺🇸

We are all in awe and thankful you brought @NASA back in the lead. @jarengrenell pic.twitter.com/twUdxNJdZP — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 30, 2020

What a historic opportunity to watch the first launch of astronauts from American soil to the @Space_Station since 2011. #LaunchAmerica is the first big step on our roadmap to the Moon for #Artemis. Wishing @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug all the best in their mission. #USA2Space — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 30, 2020

ICYMI — whatever you might think of President Trump, getting back to space was something he talked about from early in the campaign. Incredible work from #SpaceX and NASA. https://t.co/5ZONnIPiuu — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 30, 2020

Say what you want about @elonmusk, “putting America back into low-earth orbit” is a helluva accomplishment. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 30, 2020

Crew Dragon has separated from Falcon 9’s second stage and is on its way to the International Space Station with @Astro_Behnken and @AstroDoug! Autonomous docking at the @Space_Station will occur at ~10:30 a.m. EDT tomorrow, May 31 pic.twitter.com/bSZ6yZP2bD — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 30, 2020

God bless America.

