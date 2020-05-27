We thought things were bad when CNN staged its live emergence of Chris Cuomo from his basement like it was Geraldo Rivera opening Al Capone’s vault. Then they invited even more clowns to the circus by having Cuomo do some good old-fashioned prop comedy making fun of the size of older brother Andrew Cuomo’s nostrils. Those brothers sure do seem to be having a good time despite one having been COVID-19 positive and the other responsible for countless nursing home deaths.

Even The Atlantic has done a piece on it:

CNN Is Picking Ratings Over Ethics https://t.co/8xa4w67OBg — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 27, 2020

Peter J. Hasson of the Daily Caller News Foundation claims that there are people inside CNN who are bothered by Cuomo continually interviewing Cuomo without asking him about those nursing home deaths.

Without naming names, I can tell you for a fact that good and honest people at CNN are bothered by the fact that the network made the Cuomo-Cuomo charade a regular feature of its coronavirus coverage as deaths piled up in NY nursing homes — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 28, 2020

You can’t give the names of two people? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2020

Two? You are an optimist. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 28, 2020

Yep — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 28, 2020

Give us the name of one good and honest person at CNN.

Honest, and CNN in the same sentence. You’ve got to be kidding. 😂😂 — Bill Westbury (@BillWestbury) May 28, 2020

None of whom have on-air roles. — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) May 28, 2020

Sorry I don’t believe it — jody smith (@BGGusto) May 28, 2020

There is not a single decent and honest person working at CNN. Otherwise they would not work there. My morals and principles do not have a price tag and every one of these alleged good people do. Fuck every one of them. — Tom Hart (@Go_CartMotzart) May 28, 2020

a – i don't believe there are good and honest people at CNN;

b people at CNN have no shame and can't be bothered by things that merely reveal how heinous partisanship looks — johnnymagoo (@johnnymagoo2) May 28, 2020

Good and honest people?

You can't name names because they don't exist right? pic.twitter.com/Giw7VKJ5OC — Branch Covidian (@Richard27363694) May 28, 2020

There hasn’t been one legit report about the nursing home scandal on CNN. Not one. Nor have any said anything on their Twitter account. I think those who expressed their concern to you are full of 💩. — John D (@jd313jd) May 28, 2020

There are zero good people that work at CNN. Zero — 💯 Texas Proud #TextTrump88022 (@texan_maga) May 28, 2020

We’d buy that there are good and honest people who are hired by CNN and then … turn.

If they were good and honest they should have demanded it not happen. They were a disgrace. It turned into comedy act. — Barnabus (@BarnabusShadows) May 28, 2020

We still don’t understand how President Trump is supposed to shoulder the blame for 100,000 deaths while Andrew Cuomo gets a free pass.

