Dallas needs money, and the city council is debating Wednesday whether to raise property taxes 8 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking advantage of a disaster declaration to raise taxes over state caps:

DALLAS CONSIDERING RAISING PROPERTY TAXES: Tomorrow, Dallas council considers a resolution that could raise property taxes 8%. It votes on asking county to model what an 8% hike looks like. Dallas cited the "disaster declaration" as authority to raise taxes over the state caps. — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) May 26, 2020

MORE: Dallas wants to raise property taxes 8% in the pandemic. The resolution takes advantage of the "disaster declaration" allowing cities to blow past the caps on property tax increases. On Inside TX Politics, @DanPatrick said the loophole would likely end up in court. pic.twitter.com/zIWByFZuoX — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) May 26, 2020

Come on, Texas, we thought you were cool.

Coming soon to a state and town near you. Every single governor and mayor is currently looking at their financials in horror because they can’t print money. They’re all gonna look a you like a wolf looks at a sheep with a limp. As I told you all from Day 1 of this lockdown. https://t.co/0YQdLOPskr — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 27, 2020

Locking down a healthy nation is the most disastrous decision in the history of America and there is nothing even close to second place. You’re about to find out why. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 27, 2020

Just pause a $20 trillion economy. Honestly, what kind of a moron do you have to be to even consider that an option. Lol. Dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Good grief. At least we earned what’s coming. Every bit of it. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 27, 2020

Well, Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have a plan: freeze evictions, enact rent forgiveness, send everyone $2,000 a month indefinitely, etc.

It begins. — Tex Chex (@TexChex) May 27, 2020

Well, raising taxes on a populace who has lost jobs, life savings, businesses, purchasing power, etc would seem like a good idea to government. Not once I imagine was there a thought to try and spend less. — James T. Khakis (@JamesTKhakis) May 27, 2020

Even if forced to do that, they will cut the services that will punish the average person the most. My state/county always goes there first. You don't want to pay more, we'll make it so painful that you will be happy to next time we ask. — PetsareNOTdisposable⭐⭐⭐ (@LrElias3) May 27, 2020

I said this about NY months ago. They will def raise taxes substantially. No where else to get revenue and tax base leaving.

Crush home owners, landlord and then renters. — S. Ohh (@SamBK71) May 27, 2020

Bad idea. Use a temporary sales tax increase. Property taxes hurt renters, homeowners and small businesses. — Big Swingin' Richard (@richinbigd) May 27, 2020

In other news, some of the hospitals in Indianapolis are leaving 30% of their ICU beds empty in preparation for the "Second Wave" to hit and laying off hospital staff because of lost revenue. Truly the dumbest time period in American history. — Steve (@Steve_Stuck) May 27, 2020

Keep all the hairdressers out but let all the people run around all the box stores. Keep us out of work for three months when we could have done a better job that anybody protecting our clients. Now tax us to death when we get back to work. — Marlee Kayla (@MarleeKayla) May 27, 2020

Nashville is raising property taxes by 32%. — Preston unmasked 🇺🇸📌 (@PrestonBaines) May 27, 2020

What? For real?

Don't think higher taxes are coming? Neither did the citizens of Nashville, a city that is usually adverse to taxes. The mayor proposed a 32% increase in property taxes https://t.co/xLUpHK33x2 via @markets — Robert Burgess (@BobOnMarkets) May 11, 2020

Nashville has a 32% property tax increase on table from @JohnCooper4Nash — Working and Waiting (@AmThruster) May 27, 2020

Nashville mayor said a 32% increase is in the cards. Need to get the economy back on its feet, outside of nursing homes this virus has an IFR of 0.1% the equivalent of an average FLU!! The brainwashing is second only to the Nazi party of Germany!! https://t.co/3lzB89EGFT — brian scoville (@bscovy1) May 27, 2020

Our mayor just proposed a 32% property tax increase in Nashville. He will settle at 25% increase imo. Should be easy for us to raise these funds with our businesses shuttered for a few months. He still has us on limited capacity. Laughable. — The Original CornerPub-Green Hills (@CornerPubGH) May 27, 2020

Don’t worry though they gave us $1200 a couple months ago 🙄 — 🇺🇸❤️ Hannah ❤️🇺🇸 (@its_me_hannah_b) May 27, 2020

10 years from now I will be so happy that I didn't die from something that looks like it has a less than 1% death rate when I am selling my belongings in order to pay the Government for letting me live in the house that I already own. — Mr. Brightside II (@DeerHunter_99) May 27, 2020

And of course raising taxes like this, when people are already cash strapped, and haven't financially planned for the increased cost of a tax increase will have a further negative impact on the economy. Rinse repeat. — Greta T (@DocsFCompanion) May 27, 2020

So now no income, yet raise taxes. Let’s push the middle class out. Our government is destroying us. They want to tax us out . Make us poor or upper class. Pay attention! How do these people get to vote on our behalf to destroy. Socialism doesn’t work. This will implode. — ThePetSitter (@ThePetSitter4) May 27, 2020

I believe that’s called a “protection racket” when the mob does it. — Joe (@WalterEvoli) May 27, 2020

How many people in the Dallas city government lost their jobs in the last 2 months? (Yes, this is a trick question) — Lock Down Lunacy (@HomeySanders) May 27, 2020

And guess what happens to all the rentals when the property taxes go up? The rents go up. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) May 27, 2020

3 counties in Oregon got a new tax last week to ‘help with the homeless situation’ and by help they mean increase. — Peabody (@calico50) May 27, 2020

It’s not rocket science. The day of reckoning for the reckless spending is near. — ListenLinda (@LilacFarmGirl22) May 27, 2020

And yet there are those who would happily keep the lockdown going until there’s a vaccine (if there’s a vaccine) — they need the economy in terrible shape for the election.

