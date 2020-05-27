The tweet’s gone now, but GQ’s Julia Ioffe seems to have tweeted in response to a New York Times tweet without having read the story.

You’d think @JuliaIoffe would grow tired of embarrassing herself and getting herself fired and things like that. But she’s a “reporter” so I guess she can’t help herself. pic.twitter.com/OnOcCTRjdR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 27, 2020

It’s true that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Hong Kong no longer has autonomy over China, but he also added that the United States stands with Hong Kong:

Today, I reported to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, given facts on the ground. The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 27, 2020

Uh Lmaooooo You didn't understand what Pompeo just did, do you?? https://t.co/xlLKirWqoQ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 27, 2020

This is the definition of being tough on China pic.twitter.com/bRNWfRqViM — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 27, 2020

“… they would be among the harshest punishments imposed by the administration over the last three years on China.”

Did she read the article??🤔🤔😂 https://t.co/Qw393oIQBm — Essential Boogeyman 👹 (@ProudTexan1876) May 27, 2020

The replies are hilarious. thissiteisfree.gif — James M (@Jubalnc) May 27, 2020

The density at the center of a black hole is infinite — Thomas Davis (@TomDavis2020) May 27, 2020

Does she seriously not understand the issue or is she feigning ignorance in order to ingratiate herself with her ignorant readership? — CJS (@CarySiegel) May 27, 2020

She literally thinks the US made the decision to say Hong Kong is not autonomous. — bucs2829 (@bucs2829) May 27, 2020

She literally thought the US just gave HK to China? Tell me again, how does this type of ignorance influence and lead half of America? — Florida Beach Bum (@florida_bum) May 27, 2020

She wants us to bomb China. — Jason (@JFrank3375) May 27, 2020

Wait. Aren't you supposed to be an expert on this stuff? https://t.co/mzz9BoIJXn — RBe (@RBPundit) May 27, 2020

She basically reduced herself to some random twitter person that replies to stuff without reading or having no knowledge of the subject. Impressive for a journalist — Masked "US Person #1" (@JustGreggo) May 27, 2020

What the hell is she talking about? Does she not understand english? — Thomas Prather (@tommybret) May 27, 2020

Wow. How the hell is she a correspondent "Covering national security and foreign policy" for GQ? — Chesty Puller's Ghost 🇺🇲 (@Priv_Sht_Lord) May 27, 2020

No idea — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 27, 2020

I've always felt that journalists should have to dual major in the field they are going to report on. https://t.co/CYQklnPaA4 — Josh Fields (@partiallypro) May 27, 2020

Hong Kong is being swallowed whole. Capital will flee, and swift economic sanctions should follow. Taiwan will be next. Time has come to flood Taiwan with asymmetric defensive weapons, send US Navy on port calls there, incorporate Taiwan into US military exercises. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) May 27, 2020

Good call.

Related: