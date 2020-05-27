The tweet’s gone now, but GQ’s Julia Ioffe seems to have tweeted in response to a New York Times tweet without having read the story.
You’d think @JuliaIoffe would grow tired of embarrassing herself and getting herself fired and things like that. But she’s a “reporter” so I guess she can’t help herself. pic.twitter.com/OnOcCTRjdR
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 27, 2020
It’s true that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Hong Kong no longer has autonomy over China, but he also added that the United States stands with Hong Kong:
Today, I reported to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, given facts on the ground. The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 27, 2020
Uh
Lmaooooo
You didn't understand what Pompeo just did, do you?? https://t.co/xlLKirWqoQ
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 27, 2020
This is the definition of being tough on China pic.twitter.com/bRNWfRqViM
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 27, 2020
“… they would be among the harshest punishments imposed by the administration over the last three years on China.”
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 27, 2020
Did she read the article??🤔🤔😂 https://t.co/Qw393oIQBm
— Essential Boogeyman 👹 (@ProudTexan1876) May 27, 2020
The replies are hilarious.
thissiteisfree.gif
— James M (@Jubalnc) May 27, 2020
The density at the center of a black hole is infinite
— Thomas Davis (@TomDavis2020) May 27, 2020
Does she seriously not understand the issue or is she feigning ignorance in order to ingratiate herself with her ignorant readership?
— CJS (@CarySiegel) May 27, 2020
She literally thinks the US made the decision to say Hong Kong is not autonomous.
— bucs2829 (@bucs2829) May 27, 2020
She literally thought the US just gave HK to China?
Tell me again, how does this type of ignorance influence and lead half of America?
— Florida Beach Bum (@florida_bum) May 27, 2020
She wants us to bomb China.
— Jason (@JFrank3375) May 27, 2020
Wait. Aren't you supposed to be an expert on this stuff? https://t.co/mzz9BoIJXn
— RBe (@RBPundit) May 27, 2020
She basically reduced herself to some random twitter person that replies to stuff without reading or having no knowledge of the subject. Impressive for a journalist
— Masked "US Person #1" (@JustGreggo) May 27, 2020
What the hell is she talking about? Does she not understand english?
— Thomas Prather (@tommybret) May 27, 2020
Wow. How the hell is she a correspondent "Covering national security and foreign policy" for GQ?
— Chesty Puller's Ghost 🇺🇲 (@Priv_Sht_Lord) May 27, 2020
No idea
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 27, 2020
I've always felt that journalists should have to dual major in the field they are going to report on. https://t.co/CYQklnPaA4
— Josh Fields (@partiallypro) May 27, 2020
Hong Kong is being swallowed whole. Capital will flee, and swift economic sanctions should follow. Taiwan will be next.
Time has come to flood Taiwan with asymmetric defensive weapons, send US Navy on port calls there, incorporate Taiwan into US military exercises.
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) May 27, 2020
Good call.
Related:
Did Julia Ioffe retire from journalism?! Reporter shows inability to figure out why Trump is ‘hung up’ on a vaccine…https://t.co/LIPKKlsQdv
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 8, 2020