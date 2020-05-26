Last Tuesday, Twitchy reported a big conflict of interest when Joe Biden revealed that the featured speaker at his virtual “fireside chat” fundraiser would be none other than Andrew Weissmann, the prosecutor in the Robert Mueller investigation that crashed and burned — not that Weissmann was biased in his work or anything.

Seeing as Weissman is an MSNBC legal analyst, and how dedicated MSNBC is to playing it straight down the middle when it comes to politics, it turns out network policy compelled “legendary prosecutor” Weissmann to terminate his contract with MSNBC so that he could appear at Biden’s fireside chat.

ICYMI from the weekend: MSNBC's employee policy does indeed prohibit Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann from headlining tonight's scheduled @JoeBiden fundraiser, and his contract will be terminated for him to participatehttps://t.co/ITkeCLPmjk — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 26, 2020

Brent Scher reports:

The Free Beacon reported on Friday afternoon that Weissmann’s political activity would put him in violation of the network’s longstanding employee policy on political activity. The policy prohibits employees from making political contributions or participating in any campaign event without prior approval from the president of NBC News. Reports of Weissmann’s involvement in the Biden campaign fundraiser gave fuel to supporters of President Donald Trump, who have long charged that Weissmann was biased against the president. “It doesn’t get any swampier than this: trying to stage a partisan coup against the president and then raising money for his political opponent,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh.

When we first read Scher’s tweet, we’d thought Weissmann had pulled out of the fundraiser to comply with MSNBC policy, but instead, he’s quitting the legal analyst gig so he can go ahead and headline Biden’s fireside chat. It really doesn’t get any swampier than that, when MSNBC looks like the unbiased party in the equation.

He starts Monday at CNN. — Rev Tom (@Pastortomw) May 26, 2020

We wouldn’t be surprised. They have a bunch of Russian collusion hoaxers on board.

MSNBC is more ethical than Robert Mueller 🤔 — AJ 🇺🇸 (@PoliticsAJ) May 26, 2020

Crazy, huh?

MSNBC has an employee policy? They can probably hire him back in the morning. — NankerPhelge (@andrewhyslop) May 26, 2020

So that's where we draw the line on partisan hacks? Good to know. — Tom Hart (@Go_CartMotzart) May 26, 2020

Isn't it ironic that as sights start to set in from the Mueller probe Weissmann throws himself into the political ring. Seems to be a pattern. — BurchBeer (@BeerBurch) May 26, 2020

It was a bad look when it was announced, and it looks even swampier now.

