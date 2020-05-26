Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, that woman from Michigan, is lobbying hard to be Joe Biden’s VP, and he has nothing but praise for her in this video clip. Maybe, though, he could have dinged her a couple of points for the failure of the Edenville Dam recently, which he seemed to think he could pin on President Trump. But as ClickOnDetroit reports, a complaint by residents filing a lawsuit alleges that, “For decades, federal regulators had demanded changes to the design of the Edenville Dam to improve its ability to withstand flooding, and federal regulators had warned since at least 1993 that the dam failed to meet safety requirements.”

So, sure, blame Trump.

Trending

We’ll expect that Twitter fact-check any minute now.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpEdenville Damfact checkGretchen WhitmerJoe BidenMichigan