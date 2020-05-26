Back when President Trump was doing huge rallies, the press was jeered and correspondents like CNN’s Jim Acosta feared for the safety of his colleagues. Trump was going to call out the media for fake news just enough times to drive someone to lead an attack on the press pool. It was all enough to compel Acosta, who works mostly from a seat in the air-conditioned White House press room, to write a book calling the Trump administration “a dangerous time to tell the truth in America.”

It’s even more dangerous now that Kayleigh McEnany is press secretary, and she’s not afraid to ask her own questions of journalists or quote their past work, such as when they were reporting en masse that you didn’t have to worry about the coronavirus; it was the flu you should be in a panic over.

The New York Post is part of the media, and even their editorial board has had enough with the press corps calling themselves victims just because McEnany was mean to them.

There’s no byline since this comes from the editorial board:

Of course the Trump administration is playing tough with the media — because the media has played tough with him before he was even elected. Nearly every question asked in the briefing room is usually in the loaded construction of, “As you know, things are terrible, and it’s your fault, care to comment?” McEnany has decided to hit back.

You buy ink by the barrel, fill the airwaves 24 hours a day and get millions of clicks on your websites. Victims? Get over yourselves.

Amen. Imagine if reporters didn’t try to make every story about themselves.

That was the panel where Jonah Goldberg called her behavior “indefensible and grotesque.”

Trending

We’re old enough to remember those.

Truth.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kayleigh McEnanymediaNew York Postvictims