Back when President Trump was doing huge rallies, the press was jeered and correspondents like CNN’s Jim Acosta feared for the safety of his colleagues. Trump was going to call out the media for fake news just enough times to drive someone to lead an attack on the press pool. It was all enough to compel Acosta, who works mostly from a seat in the air-conditioned White House press room, to write a book calling the Trump administration “a dangerous time to tell the truth in America.”

It’s even more dangerous now that Kayleigh McEnany is press secretary, and she’s not afraid to ask her own questions of journalists or quote their past work, such as when they were reporting en masse that you didn’t have to worry about the coronavirus; it was the flu you should be in a panic over.

The New York Post is part of the media, and even their editorial board has had enough with the press corps calling themselves victims just because McEnany was mean to them.

There’s no byline since this comes from the editorial board:

Of course the Trump administration is playing tough with the media — because the media has played tough with him before he was even elected. Nearly every question asked in the briefing room is usually in the loaded construction of, “As you know, things are terrible, and it’s your fault, care to comment?” McEnany has decided to hit back. … You buy ink by the barrel, fill the airwaves 24 hours a day and get millions of clicks on your websites. Victims? Get over yourselves.

Amen. Imagine if reporters didn’t try to make every story about themselves.

Chris Wallace and his tantrum on Sunday is indicative to this self imposed privileged status the press awards itself. — Avi Grangaard (@AviGrangaard) May 26, 2020

That was the panel where Jonah Goldberg called her behavior “indefensible and grotesque.”

The media gives it so too bad, they need to develop the ability to take it. @PressSec is doing an outstanding job. The MSM is on my last nerve so her briefings are wonderful to watch. — Dee Mari🙏✝️🇺🇸🌱 (@dbest103) May 26, 2020

The White House correspondents think they are the cream of the crop. They even throw themselves a party every year. McEnany is putting them in their place and ridiculing their pomposity by exposing their prejudices. She is torching them and they can’t take it. pic.twitter.com/ZPKnuH9ymG — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@thomashourigan1) May 26, 2020

Perfect. “Reporters” want nothing more than to be the victim and the story, but can’t seem to realize no one feels sorry for them — Gerald Garner (@lovesosa01) May 26, 2020

I enjoy every minute of her handling the crooked press. — Sharon (@SharonL74006187) May 26, 2020

They partake in smear campaigns that damage the reputation of their victims. Kayleigh doesn’t need to smear them to damage their reputations. All she has to do is tell the truth and they hate it. — Derek Yohe (@DerekMYohe) May 26, 2020

If you can't take the heat, Media, get out of the kitchen. You've made a habit of smearing conservatives without challenge for years. Now that conservatives are pushing back your false narrative, you start whining? Get a grip! Great job @PressSec – bring on the heat! — Joe (@joekanyou) May 26, 2020

John Q Citizen here. I love how @PressSec speaks the truth, no matter how much it may hurt the feelings of the liberal media. — Chester Farkington (@RealFark) May 26, 2020

I like her because she pretty much gives these smug press corp the finger each time and they get so triggered. It’s gratifying to see. — Kevin Hermes (@bluemangos) May 26, 2020

They just can’t take it, only dish it out — MePoli TicsUS (@MePoliticsUS) May 26, 2020

she is great. I could watch her beat the press to a pulp all day. — Rob Miller (@RobMill02579621) May 26, 2020

I miss the briefings my man General Schwarzkopf used to give to the press during the Gulf War. He didn’t sugar coat he just told the facts like a swift kick in the ass, it was good. — Mike Wekarski (@Zippertheslip) May 26, 2020

We’re old enough to remember those.

The media can dish it out but don’t dare challenge them on anything…until now. I’m not sure the poor things will be able to cope without their perceived special protections. — 🇺🇸The Angry American 🇺🇸 (@MericanOnCampus) May 26, 2020

The left hates powerful conservative women. — deno (@ZtQjg478dz7RGdt) May 26, 2020

Truth.

They wanted briefings well they got them LMAO — Ken Robinson (@KenRobi97046027) May 26, 2020

Related: