MSNBC’s Katy Tur goes for the save by remarking on the “striking images” of people out and about in the sunlight without wearing masks, but it was too late. While the on-screen reporter was marveling at how no one around him was wearing a mask, a passerby noted that neither was MSNBC’s cameraman.

INSTANT CLASSIC FROM @MSNBC: ANCHOR: "Are the people there just not worried about it? Are they not worried about their personal safety?" REPORTER: "I haven't met anybody who is… you can see here, nobody's wearing them [masks]." GUY ON STREET: "Including the Cameraman." pic.twitter.com/h9HbbIqNVh — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 26, 2020

Hero.

“Half your crew is not wearing them” — Josh Bishop (@_JoshBishop) May 26, 2020

Busted hahahaha — Elaine Shannon (@info36229101) May 26, 2020

Does MSNBC know that they have Grandma killers on staff?

That was extremely funny. Even caught the propagandist pretending to be a journalist off-guard. — safer cycling (@cycling_safer) May 26, 2020

A guy in a mask walked by as well…. just as they start to pan. — Daryl "saurus" Tremblay (@DarylT) May 26, 2020

Caught.. everyone is done with this BS — OpenYourEyes (@Herkman1981) May 26, 2020

Beautiful. I love it. Self-own FTW. — The Keto Kid (@michael89508084) May 26, 2020

Guess the cameraman isn't essential. Lol — Pelosi'sBarTab (@kshaw017) May 26, 2020

Um why is the reporter wearing a mask? To be dramatic? Seriously there’s no one around him. And it’s sunny and breezy outside meaning that vitamin d, UV and fresh air galore is not the environment where Covid thrives well… — Geza (@geza1329) May 26, 2020

Pure propaganda — Greg Sharp (@g_gregsharp) May 26, 2020

This whole clip. 😂😂😂 — TS⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@inivid) May 26, 2020

"striking images" hahahahaha wtf. You tell them @BidenInsultBot — Jesse (@jessevdh) May 26, 2020

Enough with that, you cobblestone-crunchin' flutter butt — Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) May 26, 2020

"striking images" says the flabbergasted desk anchor who can't quite come up with something to say about her own media's cameraman not wearing a mask. — JamesWoodsStanAccount (@woods_account) May 26, 2020

“Striking images” lol — LJ (@1builder4u2) May 26, 2020

Dead 😂 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 26, 2020

Buy that man a beer — Mamba Forever 🐍 (@MambaForever20) May 26, 2020

That’s why nobody believes you guys anymore — Marc Klein (@MarcKle18021057) May 26, 2020

In the same segment, one passerby told the Karening reporter to "go home" pic.twitter.com/8pghaZLiM2 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 26, 2020

Shouldn’t MSNBC’s policy dictate that all employees wear masks and maintain a six-foot distance at all times? If they guys stocking shelves at Target can wear masks, so can they.

Related: