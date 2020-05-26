MSNBC’s Katy Tur goes for the save by remarking on the “striking images” of people out and about in the sunlight without wearing masks, but it was too late. While the on-screen reporter was marveling at how no one around him was wearing a mask, a passerby noted that neither was MSNBC’s cameraman.

Hero.

Does MSNBC know that they have Grandma killers on staff?

Trending

Shouldn’t MSNBC’s policy dictate that all employees wear masks and maintain a six-foot distance at all times? If they guys stocking shelves at Target can wear masks, so can they.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cameramanKaty TurMaskmemorial dayMSNBCstriking images