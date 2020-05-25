We can think of any other day of the year when a piece suggesting we need a holiday to remember war resisters might just be a throwaway take, but Vox made sure to celebrate Memorial Day by arguing we should set aside time to remember those who’ve have tried their hardest to prevent war.

Exactly.

Maybe we should celebrate it on Barack Obama’s birthday, seeing as he won a Nobel Prize for stabilizing the world and ushering in eight years of peace.

