We’ll post it again, because it’s one of the most passive-aggressive, mean-girl things we’ve ever seen among so-called professionals, the few chosen to sit inside the White House briefing room and ask questions of the president’s press secretary or the president himself. Remember when some brave soul left this anonymous note on the desk of Chanel Rion of OANN?

Someone left this note for the OAN personality at the White House: “Do you think your question was helpful in halting the spread of the coronavirus?” pic.twitter.com/Jy8rzVs5Y0 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 19, 2020

That question could be asked of every single journalist in the room, but did you catch CNN watchdog Oliver Darcy calling Rion a “personality” and not a reporter? And then the White House Correspondents’ Association got her kicked out for not properly “social distancing” — as in, you can’t sit at our table?

Claire McCaskill is fed up, and after Kayleigh McEnany was asked if President Trump was thinking of pardoning Barack Obama, McCaskill let loose.

For God’s sake quit calling her a reporter. https://t.co/TZ1EVzZK0H — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) May 23, 2020

For God’s sake, please stop calling everyone else in the room anything else than a DNC stenographer.

Who are you? — Tested Negative for Coronavirus 2x J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) May 25, 2020

Senator, didn’t you lose your seat handily in 2018? — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 25, 2020

Stop calling her a senator. — Eric (@Eric60638834) May 25, 2020

She is more of a reporter than you were ever a Senator. — Chris (@Chris_1791) May 25, 2020

Well, we can quit calling you a Senator thank goodness — Tim (@tntDVM) May 25, 2020

She’s a reporter – she asks questions and reports facts. As opposed to failed politicians turned journalist – they make shit up and push false narratives. Journalist … pic.twitter.com/LZFHPcycXV — LeoTrollstoy© (@SpaceForThePapa) May 25, 2020

For God’s sake, quit being so unhinged AND jealous of JOURNALIST Chanel Rion. Your envy is pathetic. Chanel is more of a Reporter than you EVER were a Senator. Don’t believe me, just ask YOUR constituents in MO. BTW, Senator Hawley has embarrassed your career immensely!😂 — S.L. Stiles — Text Trump to 88022 (@StacyLStiles) May 25, 2020

Failed and despised Senator now works for #FakeNews MSNBC iS talking smack about a sharp young reporter with WH Press Room access. Yep, the DeepState is in panic mode. — Anon +++ (@MagniAnon) May 25, 2020

I remember when #AirClaire attempted this same act of invalidation against @DLoesch. Didn’t work then either. https://t.co/DDdpzZ7R2x — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) May 25, 2020

Claire, you sound triggered over @ChanelRion and her great reporting.

I’m glad you no longer represent Missouri. Josh Hawley is so much better. — By The Book Carrie ❤️ America 🇺🇸 (@carrieksada) May 25, 2020

she actually had to work for her job. she didn't inherit it Claire — ❌Bill L #NotABot #IAMQ #WWG1WGA #KAG❌ (@blove65) May 25, 2020

Attacking the press is fine now apparently. New day new liberal rules. — KarmaDog (@KarmaDogOh) May 25, 2020

Claire Mccaskill is always attacking the press. Wow — Joseph Bruno (@jbru6no) May 25, 2020

Empowering women again, Claire? — Maxfli Billy (@mason1582) May 25, 2020

At least she’s in DC… — Ava- I love my USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) May 25, 2020

At one point I felt bad for you, for losing the Senate seat. I now realize you are also just another lunatic. — Jason Alexander Roberge VA-7 (@JasonRobergeVA) May 25, 2020

Maybe Darcy will slip a note about Claire McCaskill attacking the press in his buddy’s “Reliable Souces” newsletter.

