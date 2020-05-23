As Twitchy just reported, Judge Emmet Sullivan has hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to respond to an appeals court order that he explain his reasoning for not dropping the Michael Flynn case. As we know, Sullivan is trying very hard to have Michael Flynn tried on a contempt of court charge for committing perjury, and he’s already appointed retired judge John Gleeson to help him construct his argument why the Flynn case shouldn’t be dropped.

Now, with an appeals court demanding Sullivan explain himself, Sullivan has lawyered up, apparently to meet the June 1 deadline. Techno Fog rightfully calls it an odd development.

That’s just it: Why can’t Sullivan just explain himself? Why does he need to collect amicus briefs, appoint his own “prosecutor,” and now hire an attorney?

We’ll see how the appeals court takes this news on Tuesday, hopefully.

