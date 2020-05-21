We’ve been assured by Democrats over and over that, while voter suppression is a very real thing that cost Stacey Abrams the governorship of Georgia, voter fraud is just a myth Republicans use to justify their ongoing voter suppression efforts. NBC News’ Tom Winter, however, reported a story Thursday that seemed to suggest that voter fraud is real.

Yeah, not that it matters or anything, just curious: Which party was he working for?

Hang on, Winter has some more information.

And he still doesn’t say which party.

Someone had to say it:

