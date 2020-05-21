We’ve been assured by Democrats over and over that, while voter suppression is a very real thing that cost Stacey Abrams the governorship of Georgia, voter fraud is just a myth Republicans use to justify their ongoing voter suppression efforts. NBC News’ Tom Winter, however, reported a story Thursday that seemed to suggest that voter fraud is real.

NEW: The U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI in Philadelphia have announced the guilty plea of a local elections judge, Domenick J. Demuro there who took bribes in exchange for adding ballots to increase the vote totals for certain candidates. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 21, 2020

U.S. Attorney @USAttyMcSwain says, “Demuro fraudulently stuffed the ballot box by literally standing in a voting booth and voting over and over, as fast as he could, while he thought the coast was clear." The case was investigated by the FBI and @PAStatePolice. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 21, 2020

I was reliably informed by all the smartest people who are smart and reliable that there’s no such thing as voter fraud this must be more Trump lies because voter fraud is not a thing you liar Trump you https://t.co/C0vhOngwkU — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 21, 2020

And he was working for which party? — Release the Kraken #RussiaHoax #Flynn (@emilykholcomb) May 21, 2020

Come on man. This guy is a NBC special crime journalist. They don't need the 5 W's when constructing a story. — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 21, 2020

Hang on, Winter has some more information.

Here are more details on the case, the judge worked on behalf of a political consultant and changed votes for local judicial candidates: https://t.co/IiiRhNTDp5 & https://t.co/E4yGwLPafl — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 21, 2020

And he still doesn’t say which party.

So voter fraud is a real problem that must be addressed. Go on. — Sanjay Narayan (@SanjayNarayan) May 21, 2020

By "certain candidates", they mean Democrat. It's finally mentioned in the second paragraph. They will give him a pat on the hand and allow him to retire with all benefits and claim that justice has been served. — Cabledog66 (@Cabledog662) May 21, 2020

Someone had to say it:

There's no physical way that statistically makes a difference unless vote is already a tie. Which then compounds the scrutiny of the vote counting which reveals the fraud. This is why ballot fraud is such an impossible ruse & a false flag used to justify actual vote suppression. — Flatten the curve, not the webrant🕺——🕺 (@web_rant) May 21, 2020

