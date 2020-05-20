Non-profit, non-partisan law firm Becket is announcing Wednesday that Minnesota Catholics and Lutherans have told Gov. Tim Walz they’ll be reopening May 26, even though churches aren’t included on the list which does include shopping malls, casinos, tattoo parlors, liquor stores, salons, etc.

What is it about churches reopening that makes so many people crazy and inspires them to scatter nails around the entrance to a church that was going to hold a drive-in Easter service?

There’s no reason churches can’t implement the same safety measures as businesses such as shopping malls and salons.

