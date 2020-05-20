Non-profit, non-partisan law firm Becket is announcing Wednesday that Minnesota Catholics and Lutherans have told Gov. Tim Walz they’ll be reopening May 26, even though churches aren’t included on the list which does include shopping malls, casinos, tattoo parlors, liquor stores, salons, etc.

The leadership of over 700 Catholic and Lutheran churches, represented by @BECKETlaw & @SidleyLaw, told @GovTimWalz and AG @keithellison that the First Amendment doesn’t let the government put churches at the back of the line during reopening. https://t.co/KfQJ9IbS0n (2/8) — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) May 20, 2020

Minnesota’s re-opening plan lets people seek retail therapy at the mall, but not spiritual solace at church. Today’s press conference underscored @GovTimWalz’s failure to appreciate the integral role of faith in the well-being of the community. https://t.co/qr1IXY2B3A (3/8) — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) May 20, 2020

Catholic and Lutheran churches will hold in-person worship services for their congregations starting on 5/26 while instituting rigorous social distancing and hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of #COVID19. First Sunday services will be on Pentecost Sunday, 5/31. (4/8) — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) May 20, 2020

Minnesota and @GovTimWalz cannot treat religious believers as second-class citizens while prioritizing malls, casinos, liquor stores, tattoo parlors, & pet grooming. #religiousfreedom #mnleg #MNstrong (5/8) — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) May 20, 2020

Gov. Walz said today he is eager to open services that are “integral to what makes us human”—like restaurants, bars, campgrounds, and concerts. But no offer of any date for reopening churches. (6/8) — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) May 20, 2020

The First Amendment doesn’t let the Governor discriminate against communities of faith or prioritize money, grooming, and leisure over spiritual well-being. (7/8) — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) May 20, 2020

The ball is in the Governor’s court to respect #ReligiousFreedom and promote the full well-being of all Minnesotans. Read Becket's press release: https://t.co/Qy0fDhGASL (8/8) — BECKET (@BECKETlaw) May 20, 2020

What is it about churches reopening that makes so many people crazy and inspires them to scatter nails around the entrance to a church that was going to hold a drive-in Easter service?

Liberate Minnesota…..one nation under God — No Left Turn (@NoLeftTurn2) May 20, 2020

Excellent, what say you @ArchdioceseSF? The people are starving for the Eucharist. — John Shinn (@JPShinn) May 20, 2020

There’s no reason churches can’t implement the same safety measures as businesses such as shopping malls and salons.

