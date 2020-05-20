We know that conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin is rooting hard for Joe Biden to win the 2020 election, and she’s been lobbying for Stacey Abrams for some time now. Last April, when the Democratic nomination was still up for grabs, Rubin wrote a column titled, “Let’s help Stacey Abrams make the right choice,” and gave Abrams some advice on how she should run for President of the United States and not in the next U.S. Senate race.

And when Abrams said last August she’d be open to filling the VP slot, Rubin actually tweeted, “YIPEEE!!!”

So we know Rubin is an Abrams fangirl, but now, of course, she’s concerned that Republicans might try to sink Abrams’ chances at becoming Joe Biden’s vice president (though we’re not sure Republicans would be too upset by a Biden-Abrams ticket). Of course, the concern over conservatives revolves around race: Abrams is an African American woman who won’t accept the legitimacy of elections won through voter suppression, even though left-leaning fact-checking sites will tell you there was record turnout.

Abrams has committed the cardinal sin for an African American woman in the eyes of the right: She will not accept the legitimacy of elections won through voter suppression, and she will not be appropriately docile and humble. https://t.co/xfBGqLojYn — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 20, 2020

Lord knows she refuses to be humbled by her loss to Brian Kemp by 55,000 votes — after all, it was only through voter suppression that he won.

How about that tweet: “Gosh, what could be behind the right’s hatred of Stacey Abrams: Racism is never far below the surface.”

So @JRubinBlogger says that it’s racist to point out the Stacey Abrams doesn’t have much political experience, hasn’t done much, and is being presumptuous in her push to be Biden’s VP https://t.co/t5fBNcEBDS — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) May 20, 2020

At this point, it’d be shocking—and surely, purely an accident—if Rubin has been consistent on any political matter. But let’s see how she fares under her own standard, shall we? — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) May 20, 2020

Inexperience was one of her main attacks against Barack Obama. Here is one example https://t.co/W8INu3wcHM — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) May 20, 2020

Obama never accomplished anything, she complained pic.twitter.com/hxucvAc1W4 — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) May 20, 2020

Maybe you’re thinking, well, at least she never called him arrogant! — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) May 20, 2020

OK, OK, but there’s no way she called him both inexperienced and arrogant in the same sentence — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) May 20, 2020

Alright, all the above notwithstanding, it’s inconceivable that she’d suggest that the inexperienced, arrogant Barack Obama somehow wasn’t one of us? Right? — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) May 20, 2020

Of course she did pic.twitter.com/yZAf2ZxOVR — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) May 20, 2020

By Rubin’s standard, she wasn’t just wrong about Barack Obama, she was a racist in 2008 — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) May 20, 2020

It’s amazing how she and @MaxBoot didn’t just switch sides, but instantly adopted the laziest and dumbest tropes of their new compatriots — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) May 20, 2020

The zeal of a convert. — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) May 20, 2020

She can now go to cocktail parties and be in the cool cliques. Something totally new for her. Selling her soul for popularity. Good riddance. — Liquid Money Maker (@CantonGmetal) May 20, 2020

Yes, Stacy Abrams' inability to accept the reality of a legal GA governor election makes her psychologically unfit to be VP and potentially Pres. If there was voter suppression, prove it "conservative opinion writer". — Yahtahei (@Yahtahei) May 20, 2020

Her own paper’s fact-checker has debunked the claim.

Voter suppression? You mean the one in GA with a record turnout of all voters, including minorities, that suppression? — Gusdog481 (@Gusdog481) May 20, 2020

There was no voter suppression. More votes than any previous election cast. All 'purging' of rolls was by law, Counties made the call on polling booths. Blaming Kemp is her way to account for her loss. Race can't be used as a shield and a sword. Pick a lane. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) May 20, 2020

What??? She committed cardinal sin for not accepting results from the people and feels entitled — Woke Aggravator (@conservaknight) May 20, 2020

They sure suppressed a lot of votes in an election where there was a record turnout. Not sure how that happens… — Austin Ruse (@austinruse) May 20, 2020

I just cant believe you actually support the voter suppression angle when the facts all show otherwise. Pathetic! — Hewins Law Firm (@HewinsLawFirm) May 20, 2020

She lost. Not enough people voted for her. The end. — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) May 20, 2020

There are an abundance of white man's rules with respect to black women. — constrain3d (@constrain3d) May 20, 2020

There really aren't. You just keep using that excuse though. It seems to make you feel better. — Evil Must be Conquered (@dlh8) May 20, 2020

Maybe those evil white men share Jennifer Rubin’s old conviction that people running for president and vice president should have some experience.

Related: