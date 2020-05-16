The mainstream media, which has swapped news reporting for panels of “experts” culled from the previous administration, is trying very hard to squash #Obamagate as a conspiracy theory as more and more documents are declassified and released.

Mollie Hemingway has published a piece Friday in The Federalist calling out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for an interview he did with Fox News’ Bret Baier.

Mitch McConnell has spent years pretending as though the Russian collusion hoax never happened. If he thinks he's going to keep the Senate majority and confirm more judges without addressing the hoax and holding the hoaxers accountable, he's lost his mind. https://t.co/XHTJupLEpk — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 15, 2020

Hemingway writes:

McConnell didn’t just whiff on the Russia collusion hoax investigation in general, he failed to investigate after the implosion of the Mueller probe, and he failed to investigate after the inspector general report showing the problems with how the Trump campaign was spied on. He appears ready to fail once again in the aftermath of the Mike Flynn case being withdrawn. In last night’s interview, McConnell appeared not just uninterested but uninformed on the scandal of Democrats weaponizing the intelligence community for partisan gain.

Hemingway calls McConnell “shockingly wrong” on the two counts he made: that it’s the media’s job to uncover the truth and not the job of Senate investigators: “The media are complicit in the hoax, as anyone with even the most modest knowledge must know, and the Senate is desperately needed in this fight.”

President Trump agreed wholeheartedly with Sean Davis:

Mitch, I love you, but this is 100% true. Time is running out. Get tough and move quickly, or it will be too late. The Dems are vicious, but got caught. They MUST pay a big price for what they have done to our Country. Don’t let them get away with this! @LindseyGrahamSC https://t.co/PplfqTJdHc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

Let’s hope Sen. Lindsey Graham sees he was tagged in Trump’s tweet:

Mitch’s Long Game is about to get WAY SHORTER…. — john (@john77994979) May 15, 2020

b/c he's running out of time tick tock — SHIFTLOCK ☣️ 88,369 ☠️ 5.9%🔺 (@DriverX_) May 16, 2020

Wow, this article really gives me little hope that Republican swamp creatures care about doing anything for the people. Trump supporters not only want accountability, they want blood. They want their representatives to savage Democrats like dems have ours. We aren't happy. — An Honest Con Man (@ruckstande) May 16, 2020

Justice would be nice. We have lost faith in our justice system, particularly FBI, CIA, etc. They were used as a tool to prevent POTUS's election, & then coup attempts since then. They need to be held accountable. God will do that, but we want justice NOW. That is not savage. — Mary West (@thumpersrabbit) May 16, 2020

ALL elected establishment Republicans were in on it. Change my mind. — Diana Allocco (@dianamee) May 15, 2020

Mitch needs to grab both of those brass balls from his wife's purse and let the hammer fall. All talk and no play makes Johnny a dull boy. There's no seriousness in his method. — Lookementheye (@Lookementheye1) May 15, 2020

I ignore Senate Republican contribution requests because of this. Mitch has done some good things but not enough. Can think of only two Senators I admire; Grassley and Cotton, maybe Hawley. I won't be strung along again; want to vote for Republicans, not just against Democrats — Bobothree (@Bobothree) May 15, 2020

They’re all in the same ‘career politician clique’….. making it of course hard to bring charges on one without bringing charges on all of them… these people have made millions screwing over the taxpayers while increasing their bank accounts… — Nicie1 (@Awhatdafudge) May 15, 2020

Then charge them all, have to correct this for our future generations! If they are crooked, charge every last one of them!! — Robert Marston (@marston_robert) May 16, 2020

I'm about at the end of my rope with endless investigations. We need to learn from the Harry Reid/Tom Foley School of Political Discourse. Hammer them for "the seriousness of the charge" and ask point blank "why did you unmask?" Get to it. Damn. — Sarcastic Dissonance (@cogdisobserver) May 15, 2020

I agree. Mitch McConnell better show his real colors if he wants his job. He has not been anything great so far. — Maggie [email protected] (@dynohouston) May 16, 2020

He is deep state. McConnell will be happy to lose the Senate and get back to business as usual, before Trump exposed their corruption. — Marge Fisher (@Candor536) May 15, 2020

Glad somebody said it. #GrimReaper must man up — Adam Smith LLD (@TheLoyalTen) May 16, 2020

He’s a player.. my bets on him. — Jim Macri (@jamesfmacri) May 15, 2020

The judges have been great, but we really need to get the Senate on board with this investigation. Or are they afraid they’ll be called conspiracy theorists on CNN?

