The mainstream media, which has swapped news reporting for panels of “experts” culled from the previous administration, is trying very hard to squash #Obamagate as a conspiracy theory as more and more documents are declassified and released.

Mollie Hemingway has published a piece Friday in The Federalist calling out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for an interview he did with Fox News’ Bret Baier.

Hemingway writes:

McConnell didn’t just whiff on the Russia collusion hoax investigation in general, he failed to investigate after the implosion of the Mueller probe, and he failed to investigate after the inspector general report showing the problems with how the Trump campaign was spied on. He appears ready to fail once again in the aftermath of the Mike Flynn case being withdrawn.

In last night’s interview, McConnell appeared not just uninterested but uninformed on the scandal of Democrats weaponizing the intelligence community for partisan gain.

Hemingway calls McConnell “shockingly wrong” on the two counts he made: that it’s the media’s job to uncover the truth and not the job of Senate investigators: “The media are complicit in the hoax, as anyone with even the most modest knowledge must know, and the Senate is desperately needed in this fight.”

President Trump agreed wholeheartedly with Sean Davis:

Let’s hope Sen. Lindsey Graham sees he was tagged in Trump’s tweet:

The judges have been great, but we really need to get the Senate on board with this investigation. Or are they afraid they’ll be called conspiracy theorists on CNN?

