Joe Biden will be up late Thursday night as he and Stacey Abrams appear on what’s being called a town hall on MSNBC. They’ll be appearing on Lawrence O’Donnell’s “The Last Word (in Ratings)” and invite your questions, which will certainly be pre-screened if they haven’t been written and delivered to Biden already to type into his basement teleprompter.

.@Lawrence will host “A Last Word Special: Joe Biden with Stacey Abrams” live on @MSNBC Thursday, May 14 at 10pm ET. Have any questions you want answered? Head to https://t.co/KsuZRmhVPf for a chance to participate in the conversation. pic.twitter.com/BJzaJPxZAf — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) May 13, 2020

Is Biden going to announce Abrams as his VP? At 10 p.m. on MSNBC? No way.

Love MSNBC stepping in to product test a presidential ticket for the Biden campaign. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 13, 2020

Biden campaign deciding who his VP is going to be based on MSNBC viewers response is so on the nose it’s scary. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 13, 2020

This is literally what this is – Biden and MSNBC coordinating what’s basically a screen test for Abrams. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 13, 2020

You can't be surprised by this. — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) May 13, 2020

Only by how blatantly obvious they’re making it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 13, 2020

The Apprentice, Biden style? — GE (@Buggaboo72) May 13, 2020

Like American Idol for VP.

Text #stacey if you want her as VP, lines are open right now. — Sam Crowley (@SamCrowley) May 13, 2020

It’s NBC/MSNBC combining The Apprentice & The Voice for Joe Biden’s VP pick. They’re have Biden sitting at a boardroom table in his basement with his back turned. — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) May 13, 2020

The Joe Biden Stacy Abrams @msnbc special reminds me of Lebron James’ “ The Decision.” — Cobra Commander 15 (@cobracommandr15) May 14, 2020

I can’t believe they’re taking her seriously as a VP candidate — Kay (@korytsya_) May 14, 2020

As Biden said, he’s considering significantly more than one black woman to be his VP pick … so, two.

One can't believe women. The other is a woman who doesn't believe she lost Georgia. — random thoughts (@musings_n) May 13, 2020

I think the last word will be “concede.” — Deus Galt (@colovion) May 14, 2020

Abrams doesn’t know how to spell or pronounce the word concede — Mary Leonard (@beachjunkie64) May 14, 2020

We fully expect MSNBC to host as many of these town halls as Biden has women in his binders.

