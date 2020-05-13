Joe Biden will be up late Thursday night as he and Stacey Abrams appear on what’s being called a town hall on MSNBC. They’ll be appearing on Lawrence O’Donnell’s “The Last Word (in Ratings)” and invite your questions, which will certainly be pre-screened if they haven’t been written and delivered to Biden already to type into his basement teleprompter.

Is Biden going to announce Abrams as his VP? At 10 p.m. on MSNBC? No way.

As Biden said, he’s considering significantly more than one black woman to be his VP pick … so, two.

We fully expect MSNBC to host as many of these town halls as Biden has women in his binders.

