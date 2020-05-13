We’ll never not get a chuckle out of CNN’s Brian Stelter naming his book about Fox News “Hoax” — this is the same guy who complained that the migrant caravan was a hoax and was thousands of miles away and nothing to be concerned about.

We’re not surprised the mainstream media isn’t all over the newly declassified list of Obama administration officials who sought to have Michael Flynn unmasked; check out the numbers:

Combined CNN & MSNBC mentions of today’s FISA unmasking story: 0 pic.twitter.com/SnPoAMlfwe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 13, 2020

Stelter obviously doesn’t want to cover the unmasking story — maybe he’ll put a line in his newsletter once the Democrats settle on a talking point — and he’s obviously upset that No. 1 Fox News is covering #Obamagate instead of the COVID-19 pandemic around the clock. Fortunately, he found a soulmate on Twitter Wednesday who agreed that the pandemic was the real story:

Despite all the time that’s been lost, we can still make real progress against the virus, protect people from the economic fallout, and more safely approach something closer to normal if we start making better policy decisions now.https://t.co/pfokyI8GiB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 13, 2020

One person who's more interested in the pandemic than #Obamagate: https://t.co/T2ayYzSQZn — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 13, 2020

We’d be willing to bet a lot of money that Obama is VERY interested in how the investigation into his administration’s spying on the Trump campaign is coming along; he’s just not letting on. Contemplate how enormous an effort it was for him to dirty his nails and weigh in (not on Twitter or via a statement but through a “leaked” telephone call) on the Justice Department seeking to drop the charge against Flynn. He’s interested.

I would be too, if I was him. — SandyS (@SandyS121718) May 13, 2020

Did you notice that his name is in the scandal? — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) May 13, 2020

"One person who's trying to get the spotlight off his corruption…" — Fed Dept of No Sh*t (@NoShitDept) May 13, 2020

Brian you couldn’t stop talking about Flynn and RUSSIA! Talked about it all the time. And now it just doesn’t fit your narrative that you conveyed. — Mike Pache (@MikePacheFox10) May 13, 2020

Yeah, gee, I wonder why. "One person more interested in decorative wood carvings than post office investigations: Ted Kaczynski" — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) May 13, 2020

Was this an attempt at comedy? Serious question. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 14, 2020

If I was in hot water I’d be changing the subject too. — Carlos Toraño (@catorano) May 13, 2020

Must protect the Precious! — Will Collier (@willcollier) May 13, 2020

Believe me, he’s MUCH more interested in #Obamagate. — Snowy2014 (@Snowy20142) May 13, 2020

BIG THINKS OVER HERE! — Josh (@JoshLeCash) May 13, 2020

He’s trying to fade the heat any way he can #ObamaGate — Steve Moreman a/k/a Red Devil Dawg (@SteveIam4msu) May 13, 2020

Well of corse he’s more interested in talking about something else Castanza, he doesn’t want people focusing on his throughly corrupt administration and his treasonous and seditious actives. #ObamaGate — Russ Tuttle (@russtuttle11) May 13, 2020

Ha ha. This is the best you can do? — Milo Stone (@GeniusMilo) May 13, 2020

Well, yeah, #ObamaGate gets him into trouble. Of course he’s deflecting. — Faustina Goretti (@faustinagoretti) May 13, 2020

I wonder why he’s not interested in investigating #Obamagate, Brian. — Aaron (@a_ryan88) May 13, 2020

Oh sweet Brian. — Steve (@MachFam) May 14, 2020

I'll say this about you Brian- you never get tired of being a shill. — Mark Jacobs (@mr_markjacobs) May 14, 2020

It’s called multi-tasking Brian…unlike your poser President Obama..Trump and his administration are busting spying, unmasking, attempted coups, pandemics, bogus impeachments, slashing yours and every #MSM political activists imploded narratives…I’d say you’re also complicit.. — 𝕾𝖜𝖆𝖒𝖕𝖞 𝕸𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖎𝖗𝖘 (@J_MAGA) May 13, 2020

Now gee Tater, why might Obama not want to draw attention to #obamagate? — BTME (@btme87) May 13, 2020

The Virus is being handled. Now so is Obama and his cohorts dirty dealings. Enjoy the show Dipstick. — Rob-TheDM (@DesertPenguin71) May 14, 2020

They help each other: Barack Obama retweets the media’s criticisms of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus, and the media agrees to cover only the coronavirus and ignore #Obamagate.

