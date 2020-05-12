It was Saturday when we were trying to remember some memorable quote by former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, but every time we thought we had something it was something idiotic that Beto O’Rourke said. Although you have to give it to Buttigieg for kicking off the primary season right by winning Iowa by a hair over Bernie Sanders. Talk about momentum.

It was also recently when we were wondering who would actually buy Brian Stelter’s book blowing the lid off Fox News and its cozy relationship with President Trump, but now we’re imaging Stelter’s book will put this one to shame: Chasten Buttigieg’s memoir, “I Have Something to Tell You.”

Pete Buttigieg’s husband … it’s a political memoir.

What’s the chance Netflix turns it into a documentary like they did with Michelle Obama’s book?

