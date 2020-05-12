It was Saturday when we were trying to remember some memorable quote by former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, but every time we thought we had something it was something idiotic that Beto O’Rourke said. Although you have to give it to Buttigieg for kicking off the primary season right by winning Iowa by a hair over Bernie Sanders. Talk about momentum.

It was also recently when we were wondering who would actually buy Brian Stelter’s book blowing the lid off Fox News and its cozy relationship with President Trump, but now we’re imaging Stelter’s book will put this one to shame: Chasten Buttigieg’s memoir, “I Have Something to Tell You.”

NEW: @Chasten announces memoir for release on September 1st pic.twitter.com/1DypfUiskF — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 12, 2020

And just this morning I was thinking, "I can't imagine anyone whose book I'd be less interested in reading that Brian Stelter's." — Joel Smith (@joelius33) May 12, 2020

Who the hell is this? — Greg Gauthier – Exiting The Cave (@ExitingCave) May 12, 2020

Pete Buttigieg’s husband … it’s a political memoir.

HE HAS SOMETHING TO TELL YOU — The deadly river Neva (@pipandbaby) May 12, 2020

Just a simple tweet would suffice… 🤷‍♂️ — The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) May 12, 2020

Why do get people get mad at a good honest graft? Guy's husband ran for president for a few months and has tons of fans, so he talks to a ghostwriter for two weeks and sits back and collects a paycheck. I would totally do it. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 12, 2020

What’s the chance Netflix turns it into a documentary like they did with Michelle Obama’s book?

Related: