We were wondering who would have the hottest take on the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss charges against Michael Flynn, and it looked like it was going to be a run-off between Reps. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler. But then Rep. Ilhan Omar’s take came across our Twitter feed and edged out Schiff. You see, Flynn’s exoneration is a consequence of white privilege.
White privilege at work. https://t.co/KfqzcvwXiV
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 7, 2020
Millions of people—mostly black and Latino men—spend years in jail trying to prove their innocence. Some die in jail.
Michael Flynn was exonerated for crimes *he admitted to* with the blink of an eye.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 7, 2020
Flynn, whose life and career was pretty much destroyed, would probably disagree about that “blink of an eye” thing.
Always race with you. Always.
— Terry Nelson (@Sodjacket) May 7, 2020
Can you comment on anything, anything at all, and not inject race into it?
— Lorelai 🇺🇸 (@Lorelai72838933) May 7, 2020
Aaaand there it is. The race card.
— Judi Spann (@judispannAPR) May 8, 2020
Declined!!! Try again. pic.twitter.com/5yEMpRd6So
— Butler (@Butler04906280) May 8, 2020
Man, you are a fraud if there ever was one.
— Silly (@sillyssilly) May 7, 2020
If a blink of an eye lasts 3 years…
— MJ (@maryh475190) May 7, 2020
The “blink of an eye” took years, a change of lawyers, financial and reputational ruin, and sullying a war hero.
But thanks for making it about his race, ghoul.
Also, notwithstanding your race, the wheels of justice seem to be slow when it comes to your own alleged misconduct.
— GregEsq (@GregEsq) May 8, 2020
Surely you can't be so dense as to not realize that the way they entrapped @GenFlynn is the exact way half of those people ended up in those jails…ffs.
— Llotus_11 ⏳ (@11Llotus) May 7, 2020
You forgot to mention he was set up.
— Dezi 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Dezi42170019) May 7, 2020
They had no probable cause, to question him. You know this.
— Boomer Jeff (@shurtcircuit) May 8, 2020
The guy running the prosecution literally resigned. But sure, don't mention that.
— OxfordComma (@OxfordComma6) May 8, 2020
He was pressured to take the deal which happens often unfortunately. They were going to charge his son if he didn’t. You could include those details which you know but that would just ruin your tweet
— Costas Vrahimis (@cvrahimis) May 8, 2020
You are a disgrace. Gen Flynn fought for our country his entire life. You’ve been working to undermine every aspect of it after America has given you everything https://t.co/hIymESgl9l https://t.co/xlMgdAiYjx
— Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) May 8, 2020
Cry more
— NotEssentialNYCguy (@somenycguy) May 8, 2020
So Omar, who’d love to see a federal agency like ICE abolished, is suddenly a fan of dirty cops at the FBI using a perjury trap to find someone guilty when he wasn’t even the subject of a criminal investigation? Weird.
