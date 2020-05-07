Those interview transcripts have finally been released by Rep. Adam Schiff, and in a statement, he brought up Ukraine, impeachment, and a whole lot of other things, including what he believes is evidence that the Trump campaign worked to invite, use, and cover up Russia’s help in the 2016 election.

Thank you, Sen. Mitt Romney, for handing Democrats the talking point that President Trump’s impeachment was bipartisan — we regret voting for you in 2012.

Robert Mueller found insufficient evidence because you never turned over that iron-clad evidence you claimed you were sitting on … tool.

Hey, James Clapper, did you find any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia?

Ah, anecdotal evidence. So that explains the spying.

He really believes there’s evidence, doesn’t he?

